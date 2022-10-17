Read full article on original website
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
goseawolves.com
Hockey hits the road to NMU
Alaska Anchorage will travel to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for a two-game series at Northern Michigan this weekend. UAA trails the all-time series with NMU 12-28-1, including a 3-18-1 mark in Marquette. The Wildcats have won the last 11 games, with the last Seawolf win coming on Dec. 2, 2016 (5-3) at Sullivan Arena.
goseawolves.com
Runners make the grade
PORTLAND, ORE. – The University of Alaska Anchorage had seven cross country student-athletes named to the 2022 Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, presented by Barnes & Noble College. "At the end of the day, our true goal is to be preparing our student-athletes for real-life adulthood," said associate...
goseawolves.com
'Pack the House' Night slated for Nov. 5
The University of Alaska Anchorage is attempting to break the NCAA Div. II Volleyball regular-season attendance record of 3,520 for its season finale Nov. 5 against Central Washington. In addition to the chance to win major prizes, fans can cheer the nationally ranked Seawolves and their four outgoing seniors as...
alaskasnewssource.com
City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Campers remaining at Centennial Campground were ordered to pack up and leave Thursday as the city began the abatement process. Campers were notified on Oct. 4 they would have to move in just over two weeks. Teresa Adkins was among those packing up belongings on Thursday....
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage begins abatement of Centennial Campground
At 10:20 AM the fright train sound hit room 190 in Denali Montessori in Anchorage, as students acted out what to do in case of an Earthquake. Denali Montessori was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout. A worldwide exercise that focuses on Earthquake education and emergency preparedness.
Passing: Bert Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and Wasilla
Bert L. Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and also former mayor of Wasilla, has died, Must Read Alaska has learned. He passed early Wednesday morning. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a statement: “My family and I are sad to hear of the passing of our dear friend Bert Cottle. My administration is thankful for all the work Bert did for Alaska. Bert was truly one of the good guys. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives kicks off convention week with the AFN Tribal Conference
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A conference room in the Egan Center in downtown Anchorage was jam-packed on Wednesday, with even more people sitting alongside the walls. The Alaska Federation of Natives kicked off its convention week Wednesday with the AFN Tribal Conference. “A precursor to the AFN Convention with a...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Native tribes can now apply for state-tribal compact school pilot program
Alaska Native tribes have until Dec. 30 to apply for one of five spots in a pilot program meant to encourage more tribal control of local schools. It’s part of a new law, Senate Bill 34, which Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed in July. The bill kicks off a multi-year process of creating state-tribal compact schools. Compact agreements would allow tribes to develop their own K-12 curriculum, independent of an existing school district.
alaskasnewssource.com
6 Anchorage schools could face closure next school year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A list of Anchorage schools under consideration to be closed was released today by Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt. Bryantt wrote in an email to parents that the $68 million budget shortfall has left the district with a “bleak budgetary reality.”. Bryantt stressed that...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 Native artists display work at Alaska Pacific University
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inside the ConocoPhillips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University, you will see and hear the imagination of an artist. Joe Senungetuk was born in Wales and has lived in Nome, Fairbanks, and around the state. He is an Inupiaq artist and Elder in residence at APU’s art program.
alaskasnewssource.com
Concerned organizations gather in Anchorage to oppose Donlin mine
The District says closing schools is more about increasing efficiencies than it is saving money. It says combining schools could also have...
akbizmag.com
Stantec Awarded for Promoting Native STEM Education
Stantec’s Adam Leggett (left) and Herb Schroeder of the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program accept Partner Service Awards from the American Indian Science and Engineering Society. Stantec was named the 2022 Corporate Partner Service Award winner. Stantec—the Alberta-based engineering firm with offices in Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Wasilla—is the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Red-Flag Alaska 23-1 is back on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson this year. The first round of Red-Flag began on Oct. 6, featuring NATO partners, the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, and the Royal New Zealand Air Force. "We can all come here, practice together, and really...
alaskapublic.org
Peltola, politics pack first post-pandemic AFN agenda
The theme of this year’s Alaska Federation of Natives convention, “Celebrating our Unity,” will hit home for many. When the gathering gets underway at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center Thursday morning, AFN will return to its role as Alaska’s largest convention. It will be the first...
alaskasnewssource.com
Shock, sadness expressed by parents, teachers at Anchorage schools facing closures
The District says closing schools is more about increasing efficiencies than it is saving money. It says combining schools could also have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage school closure recommendations goes beyond saving money, CFO says
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Chief Financial Officer for the Anchorage School District Jim Anderson said that potentially closing six elementary schools — which includes Abbott Loop, Wonder Park, Nunaka Valley, Klatt and Birchwood Elementary — won’t put a big dent in the projected $68 million budget deficit next year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Tribal leaders request permit to be withdrawn for Donlin Gold Mine project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tribal leaders from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta took a major step Wednesday in their opposition of the proposed Donlin Gold Mine. The leading members made the trip to Anchorage Wednesday to formally ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revoke permits for the open pit mine.
alaskasnewssource.com
Two storms deliver strong winds and rain to Alaska this week with much colder air on the way
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While mild weather continues across Southcentral, high winds and heavy rain are moving into Southeast Alaska Tuesday night. Much of Southeast has already seen half an inch to more than 2 and a half inches of rain Tuesday, with heavy rain likely overnight and Wednesday. Flood...
alaskapublic.org
At the last saloon in a national park, order a drink from Daddy Long Legz | INDIE ALASKA
Michael George is a black, queer, nonbinary bartender in the tiny, historic town of McCarthy, Alaska. The town has less than 200 people during the busy summer months. Located in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, it’s the last community to exist inside a U.S. national park. Michael’s dealt with loneliness, microaggressions, and direct homophobic attacks, but has now grown to love McCarthy because of its vibrant art scene.
