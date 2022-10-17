Read full article on original website
spoilertv.com
MOVIES: Halloween Ends - Review
I wasn't the biggest fan of Halloween Kills when I first saw it last year but the more time removed from it the more it was growing me and I really like what Michael Myers is being turned into here; something evil that turns the people of Haddonfield against itself - when he's not there, they need something that represents Myers and in this case, the public fallout extends to a young babysitter Corey, in the wrong place at the wrong time, who ends up accidentally killing his ward, a young child after a misunderstanding during hide and seek. It's a chilling prologue that sets the tone for the whole film - Corey is not the same since, and dragging him into the world of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode is set to change him, forever.
EW.com
New romance novels perfect for Halloween season
It's spooky season, and is there anything better than a read that matches your mood?. Whether you want something a bit witchy, are still loving up on vampires, or require something a little more demonic, there's no shortage of romance novels ideal for Halloween. We've rounded up six of our...
Happy Halloween: Here’s a Bunch of Spooky Music That Isn’t “The Monster Mash”
If you wind up at a house party for Halloween this year, I can almost guarantee you’re going to hear the same songs you heard at the party you went to last year, and the year before that, on and on and on, all the way back to the first October night you ever spent dressed up and drunk with a bunch of your friends. I’d bet, like, $20 that whoever’s hosting will put on:
‘The Quiet Man’: The 1 Scene John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Had to Get in a Single Take or He ‘Would Have Strung Us Up by Our Toes’
John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara had to get 'The Quiet Man's most romantic scene filmed to perfection in just one take.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Halloween a true story? The young boy who inspired Michael Myers
The 1978 horror movie Halloween, directed by John Carpenter, is downright iconic, and has spawned multiple sequels, timelines and fan theories over the years. But, as fans get ready to see the latest thriller movie in the franchise, Halloween Ends, they may be shocked to hear that the story about the masked killer Michael Myers has some roots in the real world.
'Halloween Ends' review: It's a bloody shame Jamie Lee Curtis didn't get a better sendoff
Just four years ago, Michael Myers stabbed his way to the top of the horror world again with the runaway hit “Halloween.” The fact that he's now falling down and impaling himself on his own blade (figuratively speaking) is both disappointing and head-scratching. The success of the 2018...
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre
With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
thedigitalfix.com
Stephen King gives a surprising review to Halloween Ends
Horror maestro Stephen King has shared his unexpected review for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends is the final instalment in the rebooted Halloween trilogy. The movie follows on from the disappointing Halloween Kills, and promises to end the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, which began with John Carpenter’s classic horror movie Halloween back in 1978.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
Planning On Dressing Up As Jeffrey Dahmer For Halloween This Year? Don't.
“These items are prohibited for sale on our site and we are removing them,” a spokesperson for eBay told BuzzFeed News.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies
Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
pethelpful.com
Hilarious German Shepherd Is Everyone Who Hates Scary Movies
Spooky season usually means it's time for all the networks to start airing horror movies, and either you're a big fan of them or you'd rather watch the Real Housewives. Some people just don't enjoy scary movies and that's totally fine!. But some people find getting scared by watching a...
Jamie Lee Curtis declares it’s her last ‘Halloween’ as Laurie Strode: ‘I’m going to miss her’
Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis is laying her crown down and stepping away from her star-making role as Laurie Strode in the “Halloween” franchise after “Halloween Ends” hits theaters this Friday. In an essay written for People, Curtis reflected on what the role of the Haddonfield,...
IGN
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Nostalgic With Rare Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halloween’ Photos
Halloween ends this October, but Jamie Lee Curtis is going back to the beginning. The original Halloween film premiered in 1978 and kicked off not only Curtis’s film career but a franchise that still receives attention to this date. Just about everyone knows the theme and the haunting face of Michael Myers’s mask, but Curtis recently shared some remarkable behind-the-scenes photos from the film that started it all.
