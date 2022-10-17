I wasn't the biggest fan of Halloween Kills when I first saw it last year but the more time removed from it the more it was growing me and I really like what Michael Myers is being turned into here; something evil that turns the people of Haddonfield against itself - when he's not there, they need something that represents Myers and in this case, the public fallout extends to a young babysitter Corey, in the wrong place at the wrong time, who ends up accidentally killing his ward, a young child after a misunderstanding during hide and seek. It's a chilling prologue that sets the tone for the whole film - Corey is not the same since, and dragging him into the world of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode is set to change him, forever.

