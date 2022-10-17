Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
ComicBook
Watch Bobby Lashley Destroy Brock Lesnar to Open WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley opened this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding Brock Lesnar come out to the ring and answer for what he did last week, and the segment ended with "The All Mighty" obliterating "The Beast." Lesnar slowly made his way down the entrance ramp, but before either man could exchange words Lashley went straight on the offensive. He wound up spearing Lesnar through the ringside barricade, then broke free from security to spear Lesnar again over the commentary table. He then drove Lesnar through the table, capitalizing the beatdown.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Already Making Plans For Elias’ Character Change
Following a long hiatus since August 2021, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel Things went awry right after that. Eventually, Ezekiel was written off WWE television after Triple H took over as he did not like the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/20/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars Debut)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Oklahoma City to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Austin Theory To Cash In Money In the Bank for the WWE NXT Title?
Austin Theory is teasing that he may cash in his Money In the Bank contract for the WWE NXT Title. Tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT was headlined by Kevin Owens hosting a special edition of The KO Show, featuring the Halloween Havoc main event competitors – Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Talk on WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Tonight
The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will go head-to-head with the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight. WWE went into the week with a major round of promotion for NXT, which actually began on last week’s SmackDown, and continued on RAW last night. WWE has several main roster Superstars booked for tonight’s show, which is a part of more brand crossover that the company has planned. The major promotion was planned as part of the effort to beat AEW Dynamite tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The first match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This will be a non-title match, but could lead to another title shot for Bayley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Spoiler on a Return Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly scheduled for tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City. We noted earlier how there was recent talk of JBL possibly appearing at the next few RAW episodes in some capacity. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that JBL is booked for tonight’s RAW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
News on Next Week’s Special Edition of WWE NXT
A special Tag Team Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT has been announced for next week. Next Tuesday’s show will see NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Kratos vs. Question Mark (with Aron Stevens) EC3 vs. Mercurio. Angelina Love in action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 10/21/2022
The October 21 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another WWE Superstar to Switch Brands for Storyline with WWE Legend?
It looks like WWE Hall of Famer JBL is returning to TV after he was teased in a storyline with Happy Baron Corbin last month. A new report from PWInsider notes that there was recent talk of JBL being at the next few RAW episodes, in some capacity but the exact role is unknown.
411mania.com
Omos Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced that Omos and MVP will appear on tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The two will be there to confront Braun Strowman, similar to last week’s show. The lineup for Smackdown includes:. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Baron Corbin and JBL’s “Modern Day Wrestling God” Storyline, JBL Makes Bold Claim, Corbin Sends Warning
WWE has officially moved Baron Corbin to the RAW roster. As noted, last night’s RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer JBL re-introduce Corbin as The Modern Day Wrestling God, revealing that Corbin was sent from SmackDown to the red brand in a trade that began when Rey Mysterio went from RAW to the blue brand last Friday. After being praised by The Wrestling God, Corbin went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler. Corbin ended up using JBL’s Clothesline From Hell and the fall-away slam during the match, but he also hit Deep Six and finished Ziggler off with the End of Days. JBL noted on commentary how he’s been working with and talking to Corbin, and is confident in his abilities. JBL also promised that the match with Ziggler marked the beginning of Corbin’s emergence on RAW as The Modern Day Wrestling God.
411mania.com
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Can’t Knock The Hustle: WWE’s All-Time Mr. Monday Night Raw, Mr. Smackdown, Mr. WWE Pay-Per-View & More
I first started posting my columns here on this site, back when it was known as LordsOfPain.net, in 2008. From 2008 until I left the site in about 2014, I posted the occasional column that was basically a cornucopia of random statistics. When I write, I like to do a lot of research, and a lot of times, that means finding statistics and numbers, usually done to back my arguments and points up. In my research, I’ll often come across stats and numbers that I find interesting, but they don’t relate to what I’m looking up, and they often aren’t enough to mold entire columns around.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Cameron Grimes Working More WWE Main Roster Dates
WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is expected to work more main roster dates in the near future. As noted, Grimes appeared on last night’s RAW to recruit Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to face The Schism on tonight’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT. Grimes also wrestled Akira Tozawa in a pre-RAW WWE Main Event match (spoilers here) to air later this week.
