Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
Can’t Knock The Hustle: WWE’s All-Time Mr. Monday Night Raw, Mr. Smackdown, Mr. WWE Pay-Per-View & More
I first started posting my columns here on this site, back when it was known as LordsOfPain.net, in 2008. From 2008 until I left the site in about 2014, I posted the occasional column that was basically a cornucopia of random statistics. When I write, I like to do a lot of research, and a lot of times, that means finding statistics and numbers, usually done to back my arguments and points up. In my research, I’ll often come across stats and numbers that I find interesting, but they don’t relate to what I’m looking up, and they often aren’t enough to mold entire columns around.
Ultimo Dragon Looks Back On His Short Stint In WWE: “It Was An Honor To Work Under McMahon”
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including thoughts on his short stint in WWE, how he was uncertain about wearing his famous mask at first, and how he feels about having the Asai Moonsault named after him. Highlights are below. On the...
Billy Gunn Expected to Attend WWE DX 25th Anniversary, Members Were Upset Over How Everything Went Down
AEW’s Billy Gunn was reportedly not happy over the fact that he was unable to make the recent 25th Anniversary celebration for WWE Hall of Famers DX on RAW. The recent RAW season premiere closed with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman celebrating their 25th anniversary. Gunn was not there and James indicated on his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast that everyone was upset with how Gunn was forced to miss the show.
Special Afternoon Edition of AEW Dark Announced for Today
A special afternoon edition of AEW Dark will air at 12pm ET today due to AEW Dynamite airing on a Tuesday this week. Today’s AEW Dark will feature Eddie Kingston and Ortiz teaming up for the first time, plus new AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends teaming up for six-man action.
Greg Gagne Says Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan Was Ribbing Him When He Quit The AWA For WWE
The latest guest on Busted Open Radio was Greg Gagne, son of legendary promoter Verne Gagne, who shared the story of when Hulk Hogan quit the AWA and how Verne thought the Immortal One was just playing a prank on him. Highlights from the interview are below. Recalls his father...
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
A new tag team match has been revealed for tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT. WWE has announced Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah for tonight’s show. Lee and Hayes have feuded for the past several weeks as they prepare to...
Tony Khan Provides Updates on the Future of ROH – ROH TV Returning Soon, More PPV
ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan is teasing a big announcement on the status of the weekly ROH TV show soon. Khan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said “great news” on ROH TV will be announced soon. He also said the success of July’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view has ensured that ROH will continue to produce pay-per-view events.
Former WWE and ROH Star Reportedly Returning to Impact Soon
“Darewolf” PJ Black is reportedly headed back to Impact Wrestling. The former Justin Gabriel of WWE is set to return to Impact in the near future, according to a new report from PWInsider. Black is expected to work the weekend Sin City Showdown TV tapings this Friday and Saturday from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.
Backstage Talk on Ace Steel’s AEW Departure, Fallout from the All Out Incident
Many people within AEW have been quiet in regards to the All Out backstage fight from early September, but Fightful Select now reports that more people are talking now that former producer Ace Steel was released on Tuesday of this week, as reported earlier today. There’s a unanimous consensus that...
AEW Dynamite 10/18/22 Results
It’s a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite this week, which I will refer to as Tuesday Night Titans going forward. Let’s check out the card:. Ring of Honor World Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Dalton Castle. AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. AEW Interim...
Tony Khan Reacts to WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Ratings from Last Night
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to AEW Dynamite beating WWE NXT in the ratings last night. As noted, the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating, while the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT drew 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic. You can click here for the full Dynamite ratings report, and you can click here for the full NXT ratings report.
News on Next Week’s Special Edition of WWE NXT
A special Tag Team Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT has been announced for next week. Next Tuesday’s show will see NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 10/21/2022
The October 21 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Roman Reigns Reacts to Photos of Logan Paul Training with Shawn Michaels
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get when they do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia. We noted earlier how WWE published new photos of Paul working out in the ring this...
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Kratos vs. Question Mark (with Aron Stevens) EC3 vs. Mercurio. Angelina Love in action.
New WWE NXT Show Coming Soon?
It looks like a new WWE NXT series may be in the works. WWE filed to trademark the “NXT Deadline” name on October 15, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records. The official use description included with the filing indicates that the “NXT Deadline” name...
Backstage Talk on What Happened with the Athena vs. Jody Threat AEW Match, Officials Reportedly Spoke to Both Women
AEW officials reportedly spoke with Athena and Canadian indie star Jody Threat following their match taped in Toronto last week, which aired on this week’s “Dark: Elevation” episode. Threat was brought to the AEW TV tapings as a student of the legendary Jacques Rougeau. She received a...
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Host and Co-Host Revealed, Updated Card for Saturday
The host and co-host for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc have been revealed. It was announced on tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home show that SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to Halloween Havoc as the host. Shotzi promised to go balls-to-the-wall on Saturday night, and to make Halloween Havoc the most terrifying extravaganza in NXT history.
Chris Jericho on Feeling Like AEW Is His Company, Working with Tony Khan, Creative Freedom, Why He Re-Signed
It was recently announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has signed a multi-year contract with AEW, putting him signed to the company through December 2025. The new contract also comes with increased responsibilities with Jericho serving as a Producer and Creative Advisor, in addition to continuing his role as a mentor to younger wrestlers. You can click here for AEW’s original announcement, with comments from Jericho and AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.
