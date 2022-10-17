ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Nottingham Forest can leave EPL cellar at Brighton

 2 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

SPAIN

Sevilla hopes to keep its momentum when it hosts Valencia in the league. The team coached by newly hired Jorge Sampaoli is coming off a win at Mallorca to end a six-match winless streak in all competitions. Third-placed Atlético Madrid, which has struggled in the Champions League but has won three in a row in the Spanish league, hosts Rayo Vallecano. Athletic Bilbao, coming off a home loss against Atlético, visits Getafe.

ENGLAND

A point at Brighton will be enough to see Nottingham Forest move off the foot of the table. The relegation-threatened team was left bottom of the Premier League after Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Wolves. But only goal difference separates it from Leicester, which plays Leeds on Thursday. Wolves will hope to move further clear of the relegation zone after climbing out of the bottom three over the weekend. The manager-less team travels to Crystal Palace looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since March.

GERMANY

Leipzig can take a step toward retaining the German Cup with a win at home against second-division Hamburg in the second round. Leipzig is without two key forwards because Timo Werner has an illness and Christopher Nkunku is recovering from surgery on a broken wrist. Also, Schalke and Hoffenheim meet again four days after Hoffenheim beat Schalke 3-0 in the Bundesliga. Borussia Mönchengladbach heads to second-division leader Darmstadt. The lowest-ranked team left in the competition, Stuttgarter Kickers of the fifth-tier Baden-Württemberg state league, has a daunting task at home to Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

