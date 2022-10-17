Read full article on original website
greenbayphoenix.com
Green Bay Basketball Announces Full 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Athletics announced its full promotional calendar for the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons today. Highlighted by historically exciting events such as Bud Light Nights, Military Appreciation Day and Krash The Kress, the Phoenix have welcomed in a few new promotional nights in Yooper Night, Dorm Competition Night and Education Day.
greenbayphoenix.com
Start Time for Green Bay Women's Soccer Game Against Milwaukee Changed
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start time for Green Bay women's soccer's game against Milwaukee on Wednesday, October 26 has been moved up to 6 p.m. The game against the Panthers is the regular season finale for the Phoenix. It will also be the final game at Aldo Santaga stadium for seniors McKayla Kertscher, Annie Mason, Emily Murphy, and Tori Wittenbrock.
greenbayphoenix.com
Phoenix Earns 3-0 Sweep over Purdue Fort Wayne
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay volleyball team took care of business in three sets (25-12, 25-17, 25-21) to knock off the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Tuesday at the Kress Events Center. The conference victory improved Green Bay's record to 17-7 overall and 8-2 in Horizon play. Alexandra Zakutney...
WBAY Green Bay
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon. Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines. Nobody was hurt, but...
WLUC
Meet TV6′s newest evening anchor
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 evening news crew has a new member. Vinny La Via started as a Multimedia journalist back in 2021 after graduating from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. Vinny became an evening anchor in October 2022. Vinny’s passion for journalism and broadcast media began...
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
Door County Pulse
Wisconsin Assembly Race, District 1
We sent questionnaires recently to candidates who will appear on local ballots Nov. 8. Beginning last week – when we ran the questions to and responses from the candidates for the District 1 state Senate seat – and leading up to the midterm election, we’ll continue to publish those responses. Below are the questions to and responses from the candidates for the District 1 Wisconsin Assembly seat that, effective Jan. 3, 2023, will serve all of Door and Kewaunee counties and the northeastern part of Brown County.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
WBAY Green Bay
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
doorcountydailynews.com
Maintenance to shut down Bayview Bridge
Your Halloween activities may be affected by the Bayview Bridge being shut down for two days for maintenance. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be doing the work on October 31st and November 1st, requiring the bridge to be fully closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. The bridge was shut down for a similar reason at this time last year so crews could do their routine maintenance and its annual cleaning of the bridge’s drains. The DOT and the Door County Highway Department will work together for a suitable detour that will have to include the use of one of Sturgeon Bay’s two downtown bridges.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
CBS 58
Authorities continue to investigate Pulaski bonfire explosion
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Authorities continue to investigate a bonfire explosion in Pulaski that sent multiple people to the hospital last Friday. The Pulaski community was devastated after a gathering of up to 40 people, following Pulaski's homecoming football game, took a bad turn. Police said an accelerant--some sort of...
thebaycities.com
Water samples from Resolute Warehouse fire show new PFAS compounds in treated drinking water
Drinking water samples collected from the Menominee and Marinette Municipal water supplies last Monday and Tuesday showed higher levels of some types of PFAS in the water than seen in past sampling by the cities, indicating an impact of runoff from the Industrial fire at Resolute Forest Products and the adjacent warehouse.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 18 & 19, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 18 & Wednesday, October 19, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Advance Titan
IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine
A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
