Related
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a man with a gunshot wound was found on the 3300 block of West 5th street on Sunday, October 16. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
thedesertreview.com
Police Logs, October 8-October 15
EL CENTRO — According to police records, an attention to all valley radios was dispatched Tuesday, October 11 out of El Centro in regards to a homicide. As per logs, a pick up and hold request was noted for a 187 suspect based on reported probable cause. No other information was available.
Yuma’s proposition 416 back on the ballot after 10 years
Proposition 416, the City of Yuma's General Plan is on the ballot for the upcoming midterm election. The post Yuma’s proposition 416 back on the ballot after 10 years appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Murder Suspect Arrested
El Centro Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a S. 4th Streetmrestaurant Monday evening and arrested a man with an outstanding warrant for murder. Employees called police at about 6:00 p.m. Tuesday after a man refused to leave the restaurant. When officers arrived it appeared the man had left the establishment. Officers checked the restaurants restrooms and encountered Jerico Duron, 22, of El Centro. It was determined that Duron had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for murder. Duron was taken into custody and booked into Imperial County Jail.
Lane restrictions and construction on US 95 in Yuma
The Arizona Department of Transportation said there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Road in Yuma. The post Lane restrictions and construction on US 95 in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
IVC to Shake
IVC will hold a "GREAT Imperial Valley College SHAKEOUT". IVC will join other colleges, businesses and organizations by participating in the Great Shake Out Drill on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The Great Shake Out will see the local college hold an emergency evacuation drill. The drill will occur at 10:20 a.m. When the drill begins, students, faculty and staff will be alerted by a fire alarm and by the college's Regroup Mass Notification System text and email. Participants will be asked to Drop, Cover, and Hold On. Evacuate after sixty seconds. Take all personal belongings and walk to your Emergency Evacuation location until given further directions.
‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government
The governor's office maintains they are happy to remove the temporary containers when the federal government offers a permanent solution. The post ‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Storm Damage to VA Clinic
(Storm damage to El Centro Clinic)....The Veterans Clinic in El Centro is not accepting in-person visits. The Veteran's Administration sent an email stating the clinic had suffered significant damage in the storm last Saturday. They have closed the clinic to in-person visits until further notice. Until the damage is repaired, the Veterans Clinic will be conducting all business over the phone, including doctor visits. The target date for reopening the clinic is October 30, but they said that was not a firm date.
thedesertreview.com
Valley Health Urgent Care opens in El Centro
EL CENTRO — Monday, October 17 saw a Community Wellness Event for the Grand Opening of Dr. Mohsen El Ramah’s Valley Health Urgent Care Office on 1550 N. Imperial Ave. Free Screenings were offered from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and patients were able to meet with Dr. Mohsen El Ramah for any medical needs throughout the day.
Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County
The Public Health Officials recently found a mosquito pool positive for St. Louis Encephalitis and with the recent floods this weekend it is common for mosquitos to be attracted. The post Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
66th Annual Brawley Cattle Call
(Brawley Cattle Call is just a couple weeks away)... Cattle Call week starts November 3rd. There are some changes and adjustments from previous years. Cattle Call Week this year features the Kick-Off Mixer before the scheduled events get underway. It will be held November 3rd at 6 pm. The mixer will be held at Brawley Grocery Outlet. The Chilis Cook-off will be held November 5th and will also feature a Rib Contest. It will be held at Plaza Park. November 7th will be Cowboy Bingo. Mariachi night is November 9th in Plaza Park beginning at 5 pm.. A Cornhole Tournament will be held November 10th. The Chuckwagon Breakfast starts at 5:30 am November 12 in Plaza Park. The Cattle Call Parade will start at 9 am November 12th There will be 3 Cattle Call Performances. November 11 and 12 at 7 pm and on November 13 at 1 pm. The theme this year is Wrangler Jeans And Rodeo Dreams and it all is presented by the Chamber of Commerce For Greater Brawley and One World Beef.
kyma.com
Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
kxoradio.com
Grand Marshall Named
(Brawley Chamber announces the Grand Marshall)...It is for the 66th annual Brawley Cattle Call Parade. The Parade this year will be held November 12, beginning at 9:00 am. The Chamber of Commerce For Greater Brawley announced the Grand Marshal for the 2022 event. The Grand Marshall will be the 1972 Babe Ruth Baseball All Star Team. In 1972 the team won the Southern California championship and the Regional State Championsip against all western sections of the United States, an achievement not equaled by any Babe Rutth All Star Team from Imperial County. The team was comprised of players from Calipatria, Holtville, Calexico and Brawley. The Team was coached by Robert Walk and John Diaz.
kxoradio.com
El Centro Aquatic Center
(Aquatic Center suffers storm damage).....The Center is closed. The City Of El Centro said due to storm damage the Aquatic Center will remain closed until further notice. The City sdays they apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.. It is not known if the closure will affect the upcoming floating Pumpkin Patch.
kxoradio.com
Active COVID Cases
(COVID 19 Cases decrease)....Updated COVID numbers released Thursday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 165 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is down from the 201 cases reported Tuesday. New COVID 19 Tier Metyrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population now at 11.30, with a positivity rate of 17.2%. Deaths attributed to the virus remain at 956.
IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles
The Imperial Irrigation District continues to work to repair power poles in Imperial Valley following Saturday's rain and wind. The storm brought down more than 40 power poles in El Centro and the western parts of Imperial County. On Saturday, a storm brought rain, hail, and strong winds across parts of Southern California, including the The post IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles appeared first on KESQ.
kxoradio.com
Pioneers Memorial Museum Lecture Series
(Lecture Series Continues)...It is the Pioneers Memorial Museum Lecture series. It offers a lecture every month. The next lecture will be on October 28 at 6 pm. The Lectures are at the Museum and feature a lecture about Imperial valleys local community. This months speaker will be Dr. Kimberly Quan Hubernette. The Dr. grew up in Imperial Valley and is the daughter of local dentist Dr. William Quan, and sister to Residing judge William Derek Quan. She will be discussing her life in the Valley as a Chinese American, survival as a widow and trying to learn to survive in the wilderness mentally and physically. Her inspiring message is checking things off your bucket list. Live, Love, Survive. She will also be reading an excerpt from her new book, GRID. Reservations are need to attend the lecture. Contact the Pioneers memorial Museum for details.
holtvilletribune.com
A Storm of Dollars Drops on Boys and Girls Club
BRAWLEY — Big bucks were being dropped at the annual Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley’s auction fundraiser at the Stockmen’s Club in Brawley the night of Saturday, Oct. 15. The annual fundraiser is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Boys and Girls Club...
kxoradio.com
Boots To Business Reboot
(Boots to Business Reboot)...That is a entrepreneurship program of the Small Business Administration. The SBVA is inviting veterans and military spouses to sign up for the program on October 21, from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm at Imperial Valley College. The course provides an overview of entrepreneurship and applicable business ownershi fundamentals. Veterans of all eras, Active Duty Service Members, including National Guard and Reserve, and spouses are eligible to participate.
