(Brawley Cattle Call is just a couple weeks away)... Cattle Call week starts November 3rd. There are some changes and adjustments from previous years. Cattle Call Week this year features the Kick-Off Mixer before the scheduled events get underway. It will be held November 3rd at 6 pm. The mixer will be held at Brawley Grocery Outlet. The Chilis Cook-off will be held November 5th and will also feature a Rib Contest. It will be held at Plaza Park. November 7th will be Cowboy Bingo. Mariachi night is November 9th in Plaza Park beginning at 5 pm.. A Cornhole Tournament will be held November 10th. The Chuckwagon Breakfast starts at 5:30 am November 12 in Plaza Park. The Cattle Call Parade will start at 9 am November 12th There will be 3 Cattle Call Performances. November 11 and 12 at 7 pm and on November 13 at 1 pm. The theme this year is Wrangler Jeans And Rodeo Dreams and it all is presented by the Chamber of Commerce For Greater Brawley and One World Beef.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO