PWMania
Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of NWA Power (10/18/22)
The matches for tonight’s episode of the National Wrestling Alliance’s Power series have been announced. NWA Power will air on FITE TV at 6 p.m. ET, with the following matches:. * Non-Title: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Taven. * Kerry Morton vs. Joe Alonzo. * Kratos vs. Question Mark...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
tjrwrestling.net
Ace Steel Gone From AEW
A new report has indicated that suspended AEW producer Ace Steel has been released by the company following the backstage fight at All Out. All Out should have been a big occasion for CM Punk as he returned to pay-per-view following his foot injury and recaptured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. However, the celebrations quickly turned sour as Punk took his opportunity at the post-show press conference to settle a few scores.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
ringsidenews.com
Possible Good News For CM Punk & The Elite’s AEW Suspension
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Talk on WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Tonight
The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will go head-to-head with the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight. WWE went into the week with a major round of promotion for NXT, which actually began on last week’s SmackDown, and continued on RAW last night. WWE has several main roster Superstars booked for tonight’s show, which is a part of more brand crossover that the company has planned. The major promotion was planned as part of the effort to beat AEW Dynamite tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
News on Next Week’s Special Edition of WWE NXT
A special Tag Team Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT has been announced for next week. Next Tuesday’s show will see NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
A new tag team match has been revealed for tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT. WWE has announced Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah for tonight’s show. Lee and Hayes have feuded for the past several weeks as they prepare to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho’s New AEW Roles Revealed, Jericho Contract Update, Tony Khan and Jericho Comment
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has a new AEW contract, but also increased roles and responsibilities with the company. We noted before how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan revealed to Sports Illustrated that Jericho has signed a new contract that will keep him with the company through 2025. You can click here for Khan’s earlier comments praising Jericho.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Spoiler on a Return Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly scheduled for tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City. We noted earlier how there was recent talk of JBL possibly appearing at the next few RAW episodes in some capacity. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that JBL is booked for tonight’s RAW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Provides Updates on the Future of ROH – ROH TV Returning Soon, More PPV
ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan is teasing a big announcement on the status of the weekly ROH TV show soon. Khan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said “great news” on ROH TV will be announced soon. He also said the success of July’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view has ensured that ROH will continue to produce pay-per-view events.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several Matches Set For NJPW Rumble on 44th Street
NJPW has announced that Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) will defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships against the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) and Kevin Knight & The DKC at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street. Also, Minori Suzuki will battle Clark Connors...
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The first match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This will be a non-title match, but could lead to another title shot for Bayley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces The First-Ever TAMASHII Match
The first NJPW TAMASHII bout is set as the promotion has announced KENTA will face Andrew Villalobos in the first-ever bout on November 11. The first match for the birth of NJPW TAMASHII has been made, as November 11, Christchurch New Zealand will see KENTA battle Andrew Villalobos in singles action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For WWE NXT Title Match At Halloween Havoc
Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov at the upcoming WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Breakker as the -500 favorite to retain the title while Dragunov +350 and McDonagh +750 are the underdogs, according to Betonline.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Set for Rare Meet & Greet for AEW Fans at Daily’s Place
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan is set to make a rare appearance for fans later this month. AEW has announced that Khan will appear for a free meet & greet at AEW’s homebase of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL on Thursday, October 20 at 4:30pm ET. This will be before the live AEW Rampage that night.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Retains The ROH World Title On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured Chris Jericho successfully defending the Ring of Honor World title against Dalton Castle, who despite putting up a great effort was not able to survive The Ocho’s devstating Judas Effect finisher. This marks Jericho’s third successful defense of the ROH world title since dethroning...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Host and Co-Host Revealed, Updated Card for Saturday
The host and co-host for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc have been revealed. It was announced on tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home show that SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to Halloween Havoc as the host. Shotzi promised to go balls-to-the-wall on Saturday night, and to make Halloween Havoc the most terrifying extravaganza in NXT history.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Special Afternoon Edition of AEW Dark Announced for Today
A special afternoon edition of AEW Dark will air at 12pm ET today due to AEW Dynamite airing on a Tuesday this week. Today’s AEW Dark will feature Eddie Kingston and Ortiz teaming up for the first time, plus new AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends teaming up for six-man action.
