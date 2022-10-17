Read full article on original website
PWMania
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Launching Another TV Show
AEW Dynamite officially launched three years ago and the company has since expanded with AEW Rampage. It seems that Warner Bros. Discovery is happy with AEW as another show is in the works. Fightful Select is reporting that AEW is set to produce a documentary show that will focus on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho’s New AEW Roles Revealed, Jericho Contract Update, Tony Khan and Jericho Comment
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has a new AEW contract, but also increased roles and responsibilities with the company. We noted before how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan revealed to Sports Illustrated that Jericho has signed a new contract that will keep him with the company through 2025. You can click here for Khan’s earlier comments praising Jericho.
wrestlinginc.com
Toni Storm Gives Her Thoughts On Saraya Joining AEW
Over the years Tony Khan has shown that he's always looking to sign fresh faces to the AEW roster, and one of the newest additions is Saraya. WWE's former Paige debuted for the company at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," and since then she has aligned herself with the babyfaces of the women's division. Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm has been involved in several segments with Saraya, and she told Bleacher Report that working with her has been "pretty cool as someone who's looked up to her, kind of tried to follow in her footsteps."
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Signs Three-Year Contract Extension With AEW
“The Wizard” Chris Jericho will be staying with AEW for the next three years as he has signed a contract extension with the company that will see him stick around through 2025. Variety broke the news earlier today. Additionally, All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 10/21/2022
The October 21 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Announced For Commentary Role At Dubai Boxing Event
AEW’s Sammy Guevara will be taking his talents on the mic to the world of professional boxing next month. On Twitter, Guevara announced that he will be in Dubai for the Global Titans event, where he will serve as a commentator and backstage correspondent. Global Titans Fight Night will...
PWMania
Tony Khan Issues Updates on ROH’s Future, ROH TV Returning Soon, More PPVs
ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan is teasing a big announcement about the weekly ROH TV show coming soon. Khan recently told Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso that “great news” about ROH TV will be announced soon. He also stated that the success of the July pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor has ensured that ROH will continue to produce pay-per-view events.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Who’s Running Raw While Triple H Is Away
Triple H was put in charge of WWE creative months ago, but The Game won’t be in attendance for Raw tonight as he has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. PWInsider is now reporting that WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg will be in charge at Raw tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Host and Co-Host Revealed, Updated Card for Saturday
The host and co-host for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc have been revealed. It was announced on tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home show that SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to Halloween Havoc as the host. Shotzi promised to go balls-to-the-wall on Saturday night, and to make Halloween Havoc the most terrifying extravaganza in NXT history.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/20/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars Debut)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Oklahoma City to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
PWMania
Jim Ross on Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Whether He Believes Wyatt Was Interested in AEW
AEW announcer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE in a recent episode of his podcast. “I think he’s a big-time player, and I’m glad he’s back. I’m not sure where they’re headed with that deal, nor would I want to know. I like to watch it unfold when I get a chance. Somebody asked earlier if I watch WWE, I watch it sometimes. I do because I’m a wrestling fan, it’s as simple as that. I’ve got my brand. AEW is my brand, and that’s what I’m buying my groceries on, and I’m proud to have a job there. But I think he’s a hell of a talent. He was an offensive lineman in college, and he’s got that Blackjack Mulligan and Mike Rotunda blood running through his veins. He’s athletic as hell for a 300-pound guy. I’m glad he’s back. I’m glad anybody is back for any company if everybody is on board. In other words, I believe that this is going to make Bray Wyatt very happy and very fulfilled, and I think that’s a good thing. As a talent, getting back in the game, I’m happy for him.”
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
A new tag team match has been revealed for tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT. WWE has announced Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah for tonight’s show. Lee and Hayes have feuded for the past several weeks as they prepare to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Austin Theory To Cash In Money In the Bank for the WWE NXT Title?
Austin Theory is teasing that he may cash in his Money In the Bank contract for the WWE NXT Title. Tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT was headlined by Kevin Owens hosting a special edition of The KO Show, featuring the Halloween Havoc main event competitors – Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – October 18, 2022
It’s Tuesday, and this week you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from Cincinnati, Ohio for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Chris Jericho defending his ROH title against Dalton Castle, as well as Death Triangle putting their AEW Trios Tag-Team titles on-the-line against Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.
PWMania
Tony Khan Reacts to WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Ratings
The ratings victory of AEW Dynamite over WWE NXT last night prompted AEW President Tony Khan to respond on Twitter this afternoon. As PWMania.com previously reported, the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT attracted 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 age group, while the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite attracted 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Teases Retiring From AEW Role
Jim Ross is a veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. Being a veteran, Jim Ross is well aware of how the pro wrestling...
wrestlingheadlines.com
News on Next Week’s Special Edition of WWE NXT
A special Tag Team Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT has been announced for next week. Next Tuesday’s show will see NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Death Triangle Defeat Best Friends & Orange Cassidy, Retain The AEW Trios Championship On Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati featured Death Triangle (Lucha Bros & PAC) defending the trios titles against The Best Friends (Trent & Chuck) and new All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy. The bout was a wild back and forth contest that saw a number of high-risk maneuvers and some incredible double/triple...
