AEW announcer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE in a recent episode of his podcast. “I think he’s a big-time player, and I’m glad he’s back. I’m not sure where they’re headed with that deal, nor would I want to know. I like to watch it unfold when I get a chance. Somebody asked earlier if I watch WWE, I watch it sometimes. I do because I’m a wrestling fan, it’s as simple as that. I’ve got my brand. AEW is my brand, and that’s what I’m buying my groceries on, and I’m proud to have a job there. But I think he’s a hell of a talent. He was an offensive lineman in college, and he’s got that Blackjack Mulligan and Mike Rotunda blood running through his veins. He’s athletic as hell for a 300-pound guy. I’m glad he’s back. I’m glad anybody is back for any company if everybody is on board. In other words, I believe that this is going to make Bray Wyatt very happy and very fulfilled, and I think that’s a good thing. As a talent, getting back in the game, I’m happy for him.”

1 DAY AGO