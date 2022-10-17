Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen
ComicBook
WWE: Update on Becky Lynch's Return From Injury
Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair back at SummerSlam. WWE completed her face turn the following night on Raw, then wrote her off television with a backstage attack by Bayley's Damage CTRL faction. Reports that Lynch was backstage at a recent episode of Raw and that she was ahead of schedule on her return from injury popped up earlier this month, but Fightful Select is now reporting the latter is not the case.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Returns To Raw, Crazy Bobby Lashley Storyline, Triple H Contracts Covid-19 – News Bulletin – October 17, 2022
A WWE legend makes their return to WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley opens up about a crazy storyline he pitched, Triple H has Covid-19, and more. Don’t have time to watch a three-hour Raw? Can’t keep up with the constant backstage wrestling drama? We’ve got you covered, in the WrestleTalk news bulletin for Thursday, October 18, 2022.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Already Making Plans For Elias’ Character Change
Following a long hiatus since August 2021, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel Things went awry right after that. Eventually, Ezekiel was written off WWE television after Triple H took over as he did not like the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/17/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live on the USA Network from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Bobby Lashley is already speaking on the mic from in the ring, going on about Brock Lesnar. He calls Lesnar to the ring. Corey Graves welcomes us to RAW and he’s joined at ringside by Kevin Patrick. They talk about how Lesnar attacked Lashley last week, which softened him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title.
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Grudge Match Added To WWE Crown Jewel Card
Three on each side. We are coming up on one of the biggest WWE shows of the year with November 5’s Crown Jewel. The show will be taking place in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE’s working relationship with the kingdom. The events often feature major stars in showdowns, some of which have been built up for white awhile. Now another match has been set up for the show, featuring quite a bit of star power.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Irate Over Recent WWE Tweet
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and he continues to be a solid star even now. Rollins performs any role he is given to perfection and continues to hone his craft even now. During this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins came out to...
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Raw Results, Oct 17: Bobby Lashley Destroys Brock Lesnar, JBL, Baron Corbin, & Elias Return, US Title Defended
Lashley called Lesnar out in the opening segment of this week’s Raw, and The Beast responded, brawling with Lashley all over ringside. As referees and officials attempted to separate them, Lashley got the better of Lesner, spearing him through the barricade and putting him through the announce desk to end the segment.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Darby Allin Says Sometimes Wrestlers Have To Go Away So That Fans Can Appreciate Them When They Return
AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin recently joined Renee Paquette on her Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on wrestlers disappearing from television every so often but then returning to a massive pop. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/20/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars Debut)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Oklahoma City to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Talk on WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Tonight
The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will go head-to-head with the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight. WWE went into the week with a major round of promotion for NXT, which actually began on last week’s SmackDown, and continued on RAW last night. WWE has several main roster Superstars booked for tonight’s show, which is a part of more brand crossover that the company has planned. The major promotion was planned as part of the effort to beat AEW Dynamite tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Baron Corbin and JBL’s “Modern Day Wrestling God” Storyline, JBL Makes Bold Claim, Corbin Sends Warning
WWE has officially moved Baron Corbin to the RAW roster. As noted, last night’s RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer JBL re-introduce Corbin as The Modern Day Wrestling God, revealing that Corbin was sent from SmackDown to the red brand in a trade that began when Rey Mysterio went from RAW to the blue brand last Friday. After being praised by The Wrestling God, Corbin went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler. Corbin ended up using JBL’s Clothesline From Hell and the fall-away slam during the match, but he also hit Deep Six and finished Ziggler off with the End of Days. JBL noted on commentary how he’s been working with and talking to Corbin, and is confident in his abilities. JBL also promised that the match with Ziggler marked the beginning of Corbin’s emergence on RAW as The Modern Day Wrestling God.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Doesn’t Think There Is A Single Greatest Wrestler, How Wrestlers Will Always Have Their Critics
AEW star and pro-wrestling legend William Regal recently spoke with Metro UK about a wide range of subjects, including his thoughts on the “best wrestler ever” conversation and how he believes there is no single greatest wrestler due to the subjectiveness of the sport. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
A new tag team match has been revealed for tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT. WWE has announced Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah for tonight’s show. Lee and Hayes have feuded for the past several weeks as they prepare to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another Unknown Trademark Filed By WWE
WWE recently filed to trademark the term “LYRA VALKYRIA” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. At this time it is not known what this phrase is related to, or if it will be the new moniker for a certain talent. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Cameron Grimes Working More WWE Main Roster Dates
WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is expected to work more main roster dates in the near future. As noted, Grimes appeared on last night’s RAW to recruit Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to face The Schism on tonight’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT. Grimes also wrestled Akira Tozawa in a pre-RAW WWE Main Event match (spoilers here) to air later this week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another WWE Superstar to Switch Brands for Storyline with WWE Legend?
It looks like WWE Hall of Famer JBL is returning to TV after he was teased in a storyline with Happy Baron Corbin last month. A new report from PWInsider notes that there was recent talk of JBL being at the next few RAW episodes, in some capacity but the exact role is unknown.
