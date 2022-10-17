Gerard Piqué might make his dreams of having three children come true with Clara Chía

Things are apparently going great for Gerard Piqué , despite the public backlash he has faced since his split from Shakira and his romance with Clara Chía . While the soccer player is already a father of two, he has reportedly shared his desire to procreate again- this time with Chía.

While Piqué has been photographed with his new love, he has not made any public statements. He is not keeping it a secret from his closest circle of friends though. Journalist, and paparazzi Jordi Martin, told Socialité, “He is super in love with Clara, he has told his circle that he wants stability with her, he looks more in love and happier than ever.”

“Gerard Piqué has told his entourage that he would like to be a father again,” he continued, adding that he believed a couple could receive a visit from the stork next year. The athlete has been open about his desire to have three children in the past. “I’ve always wanted to have three, if there is a third, it will be welcome,” he said on the show Yes, I Am Famous, per thetimestub.

But the Colombian singer only wanted two. “Gerard is convinced that he wants to have three, but I want two, so we are negotiating”, Shakira said in 2014. The former couple shares Sasha and Milan.



A few days ago, images surfaced showing what Martin claims to be photos of Chía with Shakira and Piqué’s children and family dog. Released by El Gordo y la Flaca , the pictures were reportedly taken in Cendanya, which is close to Pique and Shakira’s house. However, the woman’s back is turned to the camera, leaving some to believe it’s actually Pique’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.

While it may be Chía in the photos, it is likely not the first time she would be meeting them. Since she is employed by Pique’s company Kosmos, she likely met Sasha and Milan when they visited the offices.

Kosmos has been making headlines lately, with reports that employees have begun to quit, and that there are still photos of Shakira in the office.