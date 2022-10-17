Lele Pons shares an update on her emergency appendix surgery

Lele Pons shared an update of her appendectomy. The singer and influencer shared some photos on her Instagram, as she prepared for surgery.

RELATED:

Pons shared an emotional post on Instagram, showing her in the hospital as she got ready for surgery. She was accompanied by her fiancé Guaynaa , who kissed her on the forehead and laughed alongside her. The final slide shows her and Guaynaa on a different occasion, when he was sick and she was taking care of him.

“Getting ready for my Appendix Surgery! 🙏🏼 Here for each other always,” wrote Pons, tagging Guaynaa. “This is an emergency procedure where doctors remove your appendix when it’s inflamed. if not treated immediately, it can be life threatening. Luckily we caught it early on. This is a short surgery and fast recovery. Ill be back in a couple of days,” she explained to her followers.

In her stories, Pons shared photos while in recovery, including some of her mother sitting by her and taking care of her.

Her friends and family were quick to flood her comments section with praise and support, sending their good vibes and hoping for a speedy recovery. “You’ll get out of this soon my love. We’re all here for you,” wrote Guaynaa. In a different comment, he also wrote, “Why my gf is so hot even before surgery?”

Pons’ friends also dropped some love. “It will all be okay! Get better, Lele,” wrote Juan Pablo Zurita . Paris Hilton dropped some praying hands emojis.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa got engaged this year, with him proposing at Tomorrowland festival in front of thousands of people, marking the first engagement to take place in the stage of the music festival. While the wedding date remains unknown, it appears like it’ll be a star studded affair; Pons’ bridesmaids include Paris Hilton, Anitta , Kimberly Loaiza , and more.