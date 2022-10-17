ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Bands of the ’70s

The ’70s were undoubtedly the mecca for rock n’ roll. By then, the genre had found its footing and expanded beyond what its originators thought was possible. It transcended beyond a genre and had become the lifeblood of culture in more ways than one. From Led Zeppelin to...
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)

When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Kevin Alexander

Record Review: R.E.M.'s "Eponymous"

The cover of R.E.M.'s "Eponymous" Album. The band asked retailers to "file this under grain."R.E.M. On this day in 1988, R.E.M. released Eponymous, a greatest hits collection. on the 34th anniversary date of it's release, I take a quick look back at the record and what it represents in the band's career.
American Songwriter

The 6 Top Bluegrass Bands of the ’60s

Across genres, music saw a shift in the 1960s. Even a purist-led genre like bluegrass did not go untouched by the decade of freedom, love, and flower power. At a time when purveyors of tradition held tight to their musical customs, they were met with equally passionate progressive players looking to shake things up.
American Songwriter

Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”

Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
Kerrang

Album review: Boston Manor – Datura

In March 2020 – just as coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic, but let’s skip all that stuff – Kerrang! put Boston Manor on the cover of the magazine for the very first time, proclaiming them ‘The Voice Of A New Generation’ and pondering that their third album GLUE could well be ‘one of the most important records of the year’. It was whole-heartedly deserved, given how the Blackpool quintet had not only pushed their sound further than ever before (well, up until that point), but also tackled important topics such as toxic masculinity and the grim state of British politics.
American Songwriter

‘Tis The SZNZ for Weezer

For Rivers Cuomo, frontman and principal songwriter for the acclaimed rock band Weezer, it all started with Dropbox. Lately, the artist had been writing songs freely and abundantly, not for any particular album, or for any release or promotion. Cuomo was just doing it because that’s who he is. He made whatever he wanted on any given day. Some were “easy-breezy” Weezer tracks, others had more of a dance feel, and still others were more rock or alternative rock. Either way, as the tracks began to amass, Cuomo had to eventually decide what to do with them. He hadn’t restricted himself to the output. But now, with myriad songs in tow, the question remained, “What to do?” As he made them, he was putting them into different Dropbox folders, he says. And as it turned out, they landed in four subdivisions. The result now is Weezer’s unique cadre of releases for 2022, four season-themed EPs, which the band started to release in the spring (in March) and has continued through summer, into fall, and will follow in later winter.
