It appears as if Cam Akers’ tenure with the Los Angeles Rams is approaching its end, and fast. The Rams running back has been the subject of trade rumors during the past week, and those reports were confirmed on Monday by head coach Sean McVay. Via Gilbert Manzano, McVay confirmed that the Rams would be looking to move on from Akers, suggesting the team wants to “help him look for a fresh new start.”

2 DAYS AGO