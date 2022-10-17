Read full article on original website
Related
Sean McVay confirms Rams are trying to move Cam Akers, get him a fresh start
Sean McVay confirmed the expected on Monday: The Los Angeles Rams are trying to move running back Cam Akers. He told reporters that the Rams will look to give him “a fresh new start” with another team, suggesting they will attempt to trade him. Akers and McVay reportedly...
Kurt Warner: Browns' defense looks very easy to attack; I see what offense is trying to do, but hand it to Nick Chubb more
Kurt Warner talks about criticisms with the Browns’ defense, questions he would ask coaches and players with the defensive plan, understanding the plan for Kevin Stefanski’s offense and John Johnson III’s comments on player commitment.
Rams’ Cam Akers trade rumors get nod of approval from Sean McVay
It appears as if Cam Akers’ tenure with the Los Angeles Rams is approaching its end, and fast. The Rams running back has been the subject of trade rumors during the past week, and those reports were confirmed on Monday by head coach Sean McVay. Via Gilbert Manzano, McVay confirmed that the Rams would be looking to move on from Akers, suggesting the team wants to “help him look for a fresh new start.”
Mike Florio suggests Sean McVay could be reaching shelf life in Los Angeles
As it appears to be a matter of when disgruntled running back Cam Akers gets traded, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested Tuesday that he may not be the only one in the locker room who has been worn down by the intensity of McVay.
