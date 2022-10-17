ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
OBA

State confirms ALDOT is ready to move forward with new bridge

Bridge 'would relieve congestion on Highway 59,' spokesman says. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Harris said in an email to media the state has decided to move forward with the new Gulf Shores bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. Negotiations with the...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Nov. 8 amendments on expanding broadband, economic development

Baldwin County, – (OBA) – This morning, Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Baldwin County Commission adopted Resolution #2023-020 expressing support for the adoption of Amendment 2 and Amendment 7 to the Alabama Constitution, which will promote broadband expansion and economic development, respectively. Citizens across the state of Alabama will...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Few options for the addicted along the Gulf coast

Alabama’s Central Data Repository says over sixteen thousand Alabama residents were treated for substance abuse in 2021. Close to two thousand of those were in Baldwin County. Limited resources also make recovery even harder in south Alabama. Most of the leaders in local recovery have been there themselves. “Recovery...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Spanish Fort approves medical marijuana dispensary resolution

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort City Council voted to approve a medical marijuana dispensary resolution on Monday night at their weekly city council meeting. This means that the City of Spanish Fort could see a medical cannabis dispensary open up as early as 2023. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission started allowing requests […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
AL.com

Mobile County to reopen Escatawpa Hollow Park on Friday

Mobile County will reopen its new Escatawpa Hollow Park for free limited day use on Friday, as construction continues on new amenities. The park, located just off U.S. 98 at the Alabama-Mississippi line, was a private campground on the Escatawpa River until the county purchased it in 2019. Since the purchase, the county has added more than 100 acres of additional land, more than doubling its size. It closed the park in spring 2021 for work on “Phase 1″ improvements, which were to include new restrooms, pavilions, RV sites, roadwork, water access points and trails.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Short-term cold shelter opens for homeless near Ladd-Peebles stadium

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With Tuesday's freeze warning, folks in Mobile are coming together to provide an emergency shelter for the homeless. "Just being able to provide an emergency shelter when it’s freezing or when it’s really hot for people that are out on the street that have nowhere to go," said Dale Pfeiffer, Co-founder of Driftwood Housing.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Foley sales tax revenue for FY2022 $6M higher than budgeted

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – During the Oct. 17 combined regular/work session, the Foley City Council heard monthly reports for September from tax revenues, building permits and from the police and fire departments. The city collected $3.1 million in September sales tax and a total for the year...
FOLEY, AL
Brewton Standard

Federal Reserve Bank official visits Brewton

Mayors, city and county officials from around the region were on hand in Brewton Tuesday morning as Michael Chriszt, Vice President and Regional Public Affairs Officer in the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, came to share thoughts concerning the current economy and how it impacts small communities. Chriszt said he...
BREWTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores man pleads guilty to Paycheck Protection Program fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge related to the Paycheck Protection Program. Danny Lee Beard owned a construction equipment company called HADDCO Inc, which operated in Clarke County. According to his written plea agreement, the defendant in January last year applied for loan under the COVID-19 relief program created by Congress in 2020 to help companies keep employees on the payroll during lockdown orders.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel

Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
GULF SHORES, AL
WPMI

Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy