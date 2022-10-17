Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and MCPSS Board President comment on Ladd-Peebles discussions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — While both the city and the Mobile County Public School System have said there's no current discussions about the MCPSS taking ownership of Ladd, it appears there's a lot more going on behind the scenes. Ladd has event contracts lined up for the next three...
utv44.com
More Baldwin Co. cities edge closer to embracing medical marijuana dispensaries
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the subject that is being handled with kid gloves in city council chambers across Alabama- the approval of setting up medical marijuana dispensaries in city limits. At last night's council meeting, Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan approached a vote on the subject with...
State confirms ALDOT is ready to move forward with new bridge
Bridge 'would relieve congestion on Highway 59,' spokesman says. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Harris said in an email to media the state has decided to move forward with the new Gulf Shores bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. Negotiations with the...
Nov. 8 amendments on expanding broadband, economic development
Baldwin County, – (OBA) – This morning, Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Baldwin County Commission adopted Resolution #2023-020 expressing support for the adoption of Amendment 2 and Amendment 7 to the Alabama Constitution, which will promote broadband expansion and economic development, respectively. Citizens across the state of Alabama will...
apr.org
Few options for the addicted along the Gulf coast
Alabama’s Central Data Repository says over sixteen thousand Alabama residents were treated for substance abuse in 2021. Close to two thousand of those were in Baldwin County. Limited resources also make recovery even harder in south Alabama. Most of the leaders in local recovery have been there themselves. “Recovery...
Spanish Fort approves medical marijuana dispensary resolution
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort City Council voted to approve a medical marijuana dispensary resolution on Monday night at their weekly city council meeting. This means that the City of Spanish Fort could see a medical cannabis dispensary open up as early as 2023. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission started allowing requests […]
Mobile County to reopen Escatawpa Hollow Park on Friday
Mobile County will reopen its new Escatawpa Hollow Park for free limited day use on Friday, as construction continues on new amenities. The park, located just off U.S. 98 at the Alabama-Mississippi line, was a private campground on the Escatawpa River until the county purchased it in 2019. Since the purchase, the county has added more than 100 acres of additional land, more than doubling its size. It closed the park in spring 2021 for work on “Phase 1″ improvements, which were to include new restrooms, pavilions, RV sites, roadwork, water access points and trails.
utv44.com
New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
utv44.com
City of Mobile to break ground on Maryvale Place: new, affordable housing development
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, the City of Mobile will be joined by representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and several local officials to break ground on a much-needed affordable housing development. Once construction is complete, Maryvale Place will be...
utv44.com
Short-term cold shelter opens for homeless near Ladd-Peebles stadium
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With Tuesday's freeze warning, folks in Mobile are coming together to provide an emergency shelter for the homeless. "Just being able to provide an emergency shelter when it’s freezing or when it’s really hot for people that are out on the street that have nowhere to go," said Dale Pfeiffer, Co-founder of Driftwood Housing.
Foley sales tax revenue for FY2022 $6M higher than budgeted
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – During the Oct. 17 combined regular/work session, the Foley City Council heard monthly reports for September from tax revenues, building permits and from the police and fire departments. The city collected $3.1 million in September sales tax and a total for the year...
‘As definitive as I’ve seen’: Officials signal start for new bridge to Alabama’s beaches
The construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is set to begin on October 27, despite lingering concerns from opponents that the project will not adequately move traffic off Alabama’s beaches. The Alabama Department of Transportation, in an announcement Tuesday, confirmed that the state issued a...
utv44.com
Significant flu activity in Alabama impacting school attendance
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Doctors say the flu is hitting hard and early this year. Dr. Richard Oyler, known to most people as Dr. O, says he's never seen the flu spread so quickly in October. "Just a tidal wave of flu type A right now. It's really hit...
Brewton Standard
Federal Reserve Bank official visits Brewton
Mayors, city and county officials from around the region were on hand in Brewton Tuesday morning as Michael Chriszt, Vice President and Regional Public Affairs Officer in the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, came to share thoughts concerning the current economy and how it impacts small communities. Chriszt said he...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores man pleads guilty to Paycheck Protection Program fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge related to the Paycheck Protection Program. Danny Lee Beard owned a construction equipment company called HADDCO Inc, which operated in Clarke County. According to his written plea agreement, the defendant in January last year applied for loan under the COVID-19 relief program created by Congress in 2020 to help companies keep employees on the payroll during lockdown orders.
Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel
Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fentanyl from I-10 seizure was enough to kill 1.5 million people, Mobile County prosecutor says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of California men on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and possession charges related to what authorities say was the largest fentanyl bust in Mobile County’s history. Lener Daneski Jiron Solies, 27, of Norwalk, Calif., and Zeshan Malik Fayyaz, 26, of Hawthorne,...
WPMI
Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
utv44.com
Register to buy a gift for Salvation Army's Angel Tree program before October 26 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The deadline to register for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program for this holiday season is fast approaching. All applications must be finalized and signed before October 26th.. For more information on the program and how you can apply to become a recipient, click here.
