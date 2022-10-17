Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
Texas Tech Makes West Virginia Call Their Mountain Mama
Texas Tech football has found their quarterback of the future, if there was any doubt after the Oklahoma State debut for Behren Morton. Against a lackluster West Virginia secondary, Morton shined throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns on route to a 48-10 smashing of the Mountaineers. As good as...
fox34.com
TTU to unveil Raider Red statue on Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With over 50 years at Texas Tech, Raider Red will get a life-sized bronze statue unveiled 9 a.m. Saturday morning outside Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Raider Red was created by Saddle Tramp Jim Gaspard in 1971, with inspiration from Dirk West’s Cartoon of Ol’ Red.
The Battle For John Denver is Extra Important in 2022
Across the country, college football teams play rivalry games. Conference and non-conference games alike feature tokens that the winning team can take home and feature until the teams play again the following season. There are dozens of trophies across college football, including the Wagon Wheel that Akron and Kent State...
fox34.com
End Zone scores for Thursday, October 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
Mark Adams Spoke Loudly at Big 12 Media Days
This 2022-23 basketball team is similar to the recent rosters from Texas Tech in some ways, yet it's almost entirely different from years past. Sure, there are a lot of new faces. That's become commonplace in Lubbock during the last few tenures and the nature of college basketball today. Generally, Texas Tech has filled its roster with grad transfers and players with experience.
Peggy Sue’s former home in West Lubbock now on Airbnb
The former home of Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for Buddy Holly's 1957 hit song, is now available for booking on Airbnb after it was bought by a father-son duo last November.
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 21
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 21. Midland Holy Cross vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Oct. 22)
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022
If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!
I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday
Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
Does Lubbock Need a Getaway Like This for Beer Lovers?
My incredible daughter and her husband (who live in Florida) just celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past week, and in the midst of their celebration, I saw a Facebook story from her that made the old man insanely jealous. Apparently, they found a place in Orlando called "The Beer...
everythinglubbock.com
If you could bring back a restaurant from Lubbock’s past, which one would it be?
LUBBOCK, Texas – With a little help from our assignment manager, EverythingLubbock.com combed through the names of roughly 200 restaurants that, over the years, shut their doors in Lubbock. We narrowed down a list of what think Lubbockites of a certain age would find the most impactful. After you...
fox34.com
Our Town Spotlight: Wolfforth Harvest Festival
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - After a two-year absence, one major community event in Wolfforth is coming back!. The town’s Harvest Festival has been a staple for more than thirty years. However, like other events across the world, it took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We took a...
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock
Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
Joyland new owners named, plan to keep it open
LUBBOCK, Texas — The current owners of Joyland announced a deal Friday to keep the longtime Lubbock amusement park open. EverythingLubbock.com reported on the recent cancellation of the auction, but the buyer was not yet named. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The following is a statement from the Dean Family: […]
Enjoy Fresh Maine Lobster With This New Lubbock Food Truck
Now, this is my kind of place, who doesn't love lobster?. Every time I travel anywhere I always wish we had better places to eat lobster and this food truck is making all my wishes come true. The Yacht Grub Lobster Bistro has had a soft opening and people are...
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
