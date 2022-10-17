One of the most beautiful small towns in America can be found in New Jersey. All you have to do is take the Garden State Parkway down to Exit 0 to get there. Architectural Digest recently published a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America. Cape May, the town at the southern tip of the Jersey Shore that is routinely lauded as home to one of the best beaches in New Jersey, was among those listed.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO