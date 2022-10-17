Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxnebraska.com
Bat with rabies found in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A bat tested positive for rabies this week in Grand Island. Twenty animals in Nebraska have had rabies this year and 17 of them are bats. Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite or the saliva of a rabid animal. The disease attacks the nervous system of animals and causes disease in the brain.
foxnebraska.com
Newcomer students dive into English and inspire to succeed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hurricane Ian brings a wave of newcomers to Grand Island. School leaders say they're seeing an influx in Cuban students displaced from Florida who are seeking opportunity in Nebraska. Those kids join more than 400 English learners at Grand Island Senior High. Lupita Ayala was...
foxnebraska.com
Anonymously or not ... the Tri-Cities want to hear from you
TRI-CITIES, NEB. — Anonymously or not, the Tri-Cities want to hear from you. That request, whether it be a complaint or applause to the city, will be heard from their respective departments. Since 2007, the City of Kearney has tackled an abundance of cases. “5,000 cases since then," said...
foxnebraska.com
Festoon lights shine over downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island downtown area is installing new festoon lights for a change of pace. Each block that has lights contains about 600 bulbs and is in the air about 17 feet. The city says the lights will be up 24/7 after they are fully installed and ready.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Extension: Franklin County 4-H Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-Off
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Neb, — With the start of Fall comes the planning for some holiday events happening in just a couple of weeks. Rhonda Herrick with Nebraska Extension has more on the Franklin County 4-H Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-Off. The Parade of Lights is a celebration to...
foxnebraska.com
Palmer family receives support after their son was diagnosed with a rare disease
PALMER, Neb. — “He is a spit fire, our second-born wild child,” said Whitney and Brian Hake as they described their 3-year-old son, Sutton. “He’s our social butterfly, he will talk to anyone and anything,” said Whitney. They said he is full of energy, like...
foxnebraska.com
Fire crews battle structure fire near Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire early Tuesday morning near Hastings. According to Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes, fire crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Pawnee Avenue, northeast of Hastings, referencing a detached structure on fire.
foxnebraska.com
Law enforcement releases more information on Texas homicide that ends in pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement has released more information about a homicide that occurred in the Houston area last week and ended in a pursuit near Grand Island. According to the Harris County, Texas Sheriff’s Office, around noon last Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a missing person. Upon arrival, a man told deputies his wife, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, and his son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, were missing and stated his 2011 Mazda 3 was also missing.
foxnebraska.com
Hastings planning commission approves next step for 'Racino'
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Planning Commission voted to approved the zoning and conditional use permit for a new horse racing and casino structure in Hastings at Osborne Drive West and Madden Road, just north of Wal-Mart. The next step for the project is for the City Council to...
foxnebraska.com
Hastings City Planning Commission to discuss "racino" plans
HASTINGS, Neb. — Plans for a horse racing track and casino are back in the spotlight in Hastings. The City Planning Commission will decide whether to recommend plans for a "racino" in Hastings on Tuesday during a public hearing at 4 p.m. The city council had denied plans back...
Comments / 0