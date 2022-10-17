Rams expect Van Jefferson, 4 others to return in Week 8

For a team that seems to suffer injuries each and every week, the Los Angeles Rams are hitting their bye at the perfect time. During the week off, the Rams are expected to get much healthier for the second half of the season.

Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that the Rams plan to have Brian Allen, Van Jefferson, Troy Hill, Cobie Durant and Bobby Brown all back after the Week 7 bye, just in time for their next game against the 49ers on Oct. 30.

Allen has been out since getting hurt in Week 1, Jefferson has yet to play a game, and Brown has been suspended. Hill and Durant have missed multiple games due to injury, as well.

Jefferson and Hill are the only two players on injured reserve, so they’ll need to be activated. Allen and Durant have remained on the 53-man roster so it’s just a matter of them getting healthy.

McVay also said the team could begin discussing Kyren Williams returning from injured reserve after the bye, though he’ll need to be designated to return first. After doing so, he’ll have 21 days to be activated, during which he can practice.

The Rams would love to be better than 3-3 right now, but they’re getting healthy and should improve after the bye. Reinforcements are thankfully on the way for Los Angeles.