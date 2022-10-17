Sami Zayn is Spider-Man. Solo Sikoa is the Hulk. This, according to Sikoa. Making his debut on WWE‘s main roster at their Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Solo Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Following the interference, Solo Sikoa officially became a member of The Bloodline. With Sami Zayn, he’s another member of the Samoan mafia that is fresh to faction, however, Reigns has gave him acknowledgment as the “Honorary Uce” of the group. When the stable grew, so did the relationship of Sikoa and Zayn in the process, and it’s brought them success.

13 HOURS AGO