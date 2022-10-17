Read full article on original website
“I Don’t Think We Knew How To Book Him” – Jim Ross On WWE’s Issues Booking Ric Flair
When Ric Flair joined WWE in late 2001 he became the on-screen co-owner of WWE, before being named General Manager of Monday Night Raw as the brand split took effect. While Flair wrestled intermittently during this period it was widely believed that his full-time wrestling career was over. However, as 2002 progressed Flair wrestled on an increasingly regular basis to the point where his matches became common place on Raw and at pay-per-views. This theme continued for the next few years until the Nature Boy finally ‘retired.’
Ric Flair Responds To Joe Rogan’s Figure Four Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has responded to recent comments made by UFC commentator Joe Rogan who questioned the use of Flair’s Figure Four submission hold saying that it made Flair vulnerable in a real fight. The move brought many great victories for the two-time WWE Hall of...
WWE Potentially Bringing Back Historic Event
A new report has revealed that a famous name could be coming back to the WWE Premium Live Event schedule in 2023. The first-ever King of the Ring tournament was held back in 1985, and was won by WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco. As the tournament grew in popularity it eventually became a standalone event in 1993.
Next WWE NXT Special Rumoured For Mid-December
WWE NXT is scheduled to present Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22nd, the first premium live event since it officially merged with NXT UK at the beginning of September with Worlds Collide. That show, held mere hours before AEW All Out, saw the unification of the two brands’ championships, as Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, and Pretty Deadly left draped in gold.
Shawn Michaels Claims Carmelo Hayes Is “Certainly Ready” For The Main Roster
Carmelo Hayes has had interest invested in him from the get-go from the legendary “Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels, as “HBK” believes that the NXT star is something special. In early 2021, Hayes agreed to a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and soon afterwards, his stardom...
Dwayne Johnson Was Caught Off Guard By This Incredible Mike Tyson Story
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s dad “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson made history in 1983, teaming with “Mr USA” Tony Atlas to defeat the Wild Samoans. In the process they became the first African-Americans to win the World Tag Team Championship. Johnson enjoyed a lengthy...
Power Slam Podcast #261 – NXT & Dynamite Coverage & More
Kenny and Fin are back to talk about NXT and AEW going head to head for one night only. Austin Theory shows up with his briefcase in NXT, MJF/Regal have a classic segment in AEW plus the guys discuss Adam Page’s injury. Enjoy!
Matt Hardy Explains Why ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy Didn’t Work In WWE
Although many often look to Chris Jericho as a master of character evolution, Matt Hardy is equally-as-great in this aspect of wrestling. Several of his personas have been memorable, including Matt Hardy Version 1.0 and his period in The New Brood. However, it’s his ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy persona, first popularised...
5 Dream WWE Survivor Series WarGames Matches
For the first time in its 35-year history, the WarGames match is to be promoted on the WWE main roster. The announcement, made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, was greeted with excitement, intrigue, and surprise. Why, exactly, WWE had refrained from bringing the popular...
WWE Expected Chris Jericho To Return Instead Of Signing A New AEW Contract
Chris Jericho hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since 2018, but that didn’t stop the company believing that he would be returning for one last run. Jericho’s most recent full-time run with WWE can to an end in July 2017. In January the following year he appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a match against Kenny Omega before competing at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia in April 2018. This fulfilled his remaining obligations to the company.
NJPW President “Angry” Over Karl Anderson Double Booking Situation
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10th Monday Night Raw, reuniting with AJ Styles to combat The Judgement Day. A six-man tag team match has since been booked for WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, pitting Anderson, Gallows, and Styles against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.
Are WWE Bringing Another Premium Live Event To The United Kingdom?
On September 4th 2022 WWE hosted a major stadium event in the United Kingdom for the first time in three decades. The event titled Clash at the Castle served as a long-awaited follow up to SummerSlam 1992 which was held at Wembley Stadium, and headlined by the British Bulldog and Bret Hart.
Solo Sikoa Compares Pairing With Sami Zayn To Spider-Man And The Hulk
Sami Zayn is Spider-Man. Solo Sikoa is the Hulk. This, according to Sikoa. Making his debut on WWE‘s main roster at their Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Solo Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Following the interference, Solo Sikoa officially became a member of The Bloodline. With Sami Zayn, he’s another member of the Samoan mafia that is fresh to faction, however, Reigns has gave him acknowledgment as the “Honorary Uce” of the group. When the stable grew, so did the relationship of Sikoa and Zayn in the process, and it’s brought them success.
Hulk Hogan Deletes Infamous 11-Year-Old Tweet
Professional wrestling and Twitter go hand-in-hand in this modern age, with several pro wrestlers themselves having largely enjoyable accounts on the social media platform. While many look to The Iron Sheik for having one of the greatest Twitter accounts for a wrestler, it’s his acclaimed rival Hulk Hogan who recently made the Twitter-related headlines.
Bray Wyatt – “I Am Just A Servant Now. I Go Where The Circle Takes Me”
After making an emotional return to Friday Night SmackDown on October 14th, Bray Wyatt came back one more time a week later to finish what he started. Wyatt’s big return was cut off by a video package, seemingly featuring his alter ego. In a backstage segment on October 21st, Wyatt picked up where he left off, but things to a more sinister turn. As his music played the former World Champion appeared to address his alter ego, whoever that may be.
Heath Seemingly Takes Jab At John Cena Over Nexus Losing At SummerSlam
There was nothing hotter in professional wrestling in the year 2010 than Nexus. The faction which consisted of Wade Barrett, David Otunga, Heath Salter, Justin Grabriel (PJ Black), and more, tried to conquer the main roster of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). At 2010’s WWE SummerSlam, the stable hit their peak,...
Jim Ross Discusses Adam Page’s Concussion On AEW Dynamite
‘Hangman’ Adam Page was admitted to hospital following the October 18th AEW Dynamite, having suffered a concussion during his AEW World Championship challenge vs. Jon Moxley. The injury came when Moxley executed a Lariat, causing Page’s neck to turn and his body to fall limp upon him falling to the mat.
NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Results
On October 22nd NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 will come live from the WWE Performance Center. Titles will be decided, grudges settled and more at NXT’s annual spooky spectacular. In the main event, Bron Breakker faces arguably the biggest test of his short career to date as he defends his NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat Match. McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate back in September to become number one contender, before being confronted by former NXT United Kingdom Champion Dragunov. In a move that might prove to be his downfall, it was Breakker who then suggested a Triple Threat Match.
Ex-WWE Writer Used Top Stars To Voice Frustrations With Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon had ruled the WWE Universe with his own particular brand of micro-management for over 40 years until he announced his retirement from the company to much shock in July 2022. McMahon’s retirement may not have exactly come as his own choice as it came amid investigations into sexual...
Matt Hardy Discusses “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines Helmed By Vince McMahon
The history of pro wrestling is littered with questionable storylines and angles that perhaps aren’t in the best taste. From stars such as Scott Hall and Jeff Hardy having their alcohol abuse issues mocked to Triple H doing what he did in that funeral home with Katie Vick – a lot of the blame over the years for a great deal of these storylines fell at the feet of longtime WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.
