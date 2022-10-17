ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Clayton News Daily

Can Falcons DB Darren Hall Step Up vs. Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals?

The Atlanta Falcons will be going up against one of the top passing attacks in the 3-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With one of the league's premier quarterbacks Joe Burrow playing alongside wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have averaged 248.7 yards through the first six games.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Adding Christian McCaffrey Barely Moves 49ers’ Super Bowl Odds

The 49ers shocked the sports world when they traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night. San Francisco is sending second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth rounder to Carolina in exchange for one of the NFL’s best all-around players. Fantasy managers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Addresses Potential QB Controversy

No. 5 Clemson survived a scare vs. No. 14 Syracuse, coming back from an 11-point deficit to beat the Orange, 27-21. In the process, head coach Dabo Swinney benched quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik. In the end, while Klubnik led the comeback, it was the...
CLEMSON, SC
Clayton News Daily

Top 20 Defensive Players in High School Football

View the original article to see embedded media. Heading into the 2022 high school football season, SBLive Sports took a look at the best edge rushers, defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties expected to be the cream of the crop across the national high school football landscape. Now we're checking...
ALABAMA STATE
Clayton News Daily

The Yankees Didn’t Lose to the Astros Because of an Open Roof

The Yankees Didn’t Lose to the Astros Because of an Open Roof. Last night’s game should have been thrilling. The two best teams in the American League playing in one of the highest-stakes games of the season. A win for the Astros meant the Yankees would be in a difficult 0–2 hole; a win for the Yankees would’ve tied the series, 1–1, and ...
Clayton News Daily

Report: Venables’s Oklahoma Contract Is Fully Guaranteed

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is off to a slow start in his first season with the team, but it appears his contract will allow him some time to turn things around. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Venables’ entire six-year contract is fully guaranteed, which means that the Sooners would have to pay him the entire deal if they choose to fire him. Venables and Oklahoma agreed to a six-year, $43.5 million contract in the offseason.
NORMAN, OK

