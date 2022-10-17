ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Mule deer found shot to death near Inkom

INKOM — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
INKOM, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy