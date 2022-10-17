ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Explains Why She Bought a Home with Ex Peter Cornell: ‘It’s Complicated’

By Kaitlin Simpson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Emma Hernan. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate

Investing in her future. Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan revealed why she and ex-fiancé Peter Cornell recently decided to purchase a home together in Los Angeles.

“We bought it as an investment property,” Hernan, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit 2022 in New York City on Saturday, October 15. “You know, there was at some point, the thought [of] maybe, will we move in together? Will we not? I think I'm very open about where him and I are, and I don't always know. I'm very open about where him and I are.”

Hernan says the pair’s romantic relationship can be described with the classic Facebook status “it’s complicated.” She added that it’s "not the right timing" for the real estate duo.

“Am I gonna end up with Peter? I don't know," Hernan told Us . "But right now, it's just a friendship and a business relationship, and we do a lot of business together. So, if you see us spotted out and about, it doesn't mean that we're together.”

While they were never going to live in the Beverly Hills home together, Hernan was considering several other options, including living there herself.

"So, for me, it was one of those things where maybe I would move into it or maybe we'd rent it out or maybe my family would stay there," she revealed. "It was kind of undecided, but we thought it would be a good investment. And actually, there's some news with that coming soon. So I may not have it forever."

On the fourth season of the hit Netflix show, it was revealed that the Oppenheim Group agent and Christine Quinn both dated Cornell, 46. The real estate agents allegedly dated the former NBA player at the same time several years ago, and Quinn claimed they were engaged months before he proposed to Hernan.

“I found out about [Christine] the day that I met her. It was not pleasant,” the Boston native recalled on the show. “I was leaving the gym with who I thought was my boyfriend and she pulled up with her friend and was like ‘Who the f--k’ is this?’ and started screaming ‘This is my boyfriend.'”

Quinn has since moved on , marrying software engineer Christian Richard in 2019. They welcomed son Christain in May.

Meanwhile the Emma-Leigh & Co founder shared some insight on where she and the real estate investor currently stand.

“Peter is definitely still in my life to a certain degree,” she told Us . “He's been in my life for almost six years now. So I think when you have that close of a relationship with somebody, they just become somewhat like family.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

