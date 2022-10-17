Members of the 1975 were often seen in black and white business suits during press for their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. That’s a fitting choice, as in many ways the album shows the Mancunian rock group getting “back to business.” After six years in the woods releasing two inconsistent experimental albums bearing significant influence of electronic music and even jazz, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, released Friday, embraces the pop rock that the band does best. This return to form might have something to do with the group working with Jack Antonoff, a prolific producer and a pop musician in his own right. Antonoff puts his sonic stamp on the album from the very beginning. Riffing pianos and singer Matthew Healy’s voice effects in the title track “The 1975” make it just one of the tracks on this album that sound like an outtake from Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, the latest effort from Antonoff’s own group Bleachers.

