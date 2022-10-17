One ant scuttling across your kitchen floor probably means there are thousands more nearby. Ants make their homes – or nests – in the dirt (evidenced by ant hills), leaf litter, and decaying plants (such as old tree branches). With over 12,000 species, ants are found almost everywhere on the planet except for Antarctica, Iceland, Greenland, and some island nations. Ants (when not overrunning your pantry) are fascinating insects with the ability to carry 10 times their weight. If you notice the crumbs on your floor or counter seem to be moving about on their own it’s more likely that ants are the cause than your possible faulty eyesight or lack of morning coffee.

