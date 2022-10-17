Ezra Miller entered a plea of not guilty on Monday in connection with an alleged liquor-stealing incident in Vermont. Per a report from regional outlet The Bennington Banner, Miller pleaded not guilty during a virtual court appearance on Monday led by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady. Miller, whose list of recent controversies is quite extensive, is now barred from speaking with the owner of the residence at the heart of this case. Additionally, Miller is not allowed to enter the home.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO