ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Humane Group looking for homes for furry friends

IPSWICH — The Ipswich Humane Group (IHG) is looking for volunteers and fosters for their six feline residents. Nora Clark, president of IHG, is inviting volunteers and fosters to fill out an application online at ipswichhumanegroup.org. IHG is a non-profit group founded in 1982 that assists Ipswich Animal Control...
IPSWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect in double murder of Concord, N.H. couple arrested

The man suspected in the double murder of a couple on a Concord, New Hampshire hiking trail has been arrested, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Vermont authorities after being named as a suspect last week. Clegg has been housed in a St. Albans correctional facility since being arrested on a fugitive of justice charge on October 12.
CONCORD, NH
WGAU

‘Surrounded’: Police rescue dog walker from at least 9 aggressive coyotes

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A dog walker had to call the police in northeastern Massachusetts Saturday night after a group of coyotes refused to back down after surrounding them. A Swampscott resident was walking his dog in a suburban neighborhood when a large group of coyotes appeared. Unable to scare them away, he called the Swampscott Police Department to get help, according to WFXT-TV.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
DERRY, NH
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Dog tag found in Czech Republic traced back to Massachusetts

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNEW BEDFORD - A family in the Czech Republic needs your help to reunite a lost dog tag with a veteran's family.Jaroslav Sevcik and his family were metal detecting in a forest in the western part of the country. That's when his mother's device began to ping. They found the dog tag a buried a few centimeters under the ground. It reads Walter Chadwick. "It's basically the city that was liberated by the American Army during World War II," Sevcik said. "I supposed there was a unit in the US Army in WWII where this guy let's...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy