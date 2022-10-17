ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Hogan names Lt. Gov. Rutherford as overseer of gubernatorial transition

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he has named Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. “We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward...
MARYLAND STATE
Backers, foes of ballot initiatives make final pitch at public hearing

Supporters and opponents of ballot initiatives to enact voter ID and raise the minimum wage made their final arguments Tuesday at a public hearing held at the Capitol. The forums, required under state law, were informational only and do not change the status of either initiative — labeled 432 and 433 by the Secretary of State’s office — but gave voters a chance to hear from either side of both issues.
NEBRASKA STATE
More changes ahead for the Oregon Supreme Court

Chief Justice Martha Walters will retire from the Oregon Supreme Court at the end of the year, and Meagan Flynn will succeed her as chief justice. The announcement Tuesday, Oct. 18, by the Oregon Judicial Department will mean that outgoing Gov. Kate Brown will have at least two positions to fill. Justice Thomas Balmer, also a former chief justice, announced his retirement Oct. 3.
OREGON STATE
Oregon's governor's race: How candidates will address housing crisis

Oregon has been in a housing crisis for years. State economists say the state is short about 111,000 homes needed for current residents. When economists considered future growth, a 2021 analysis suggested the state needs to build more than 580,000 homes by 2040. Homes that are on the market are...
OREGON STATE
Letter: Pa. enacts small percentage of bills

Pathway Institute classes keep local seniors up to date on issues. Recently we enjoyed a presentation from a Fair Districts PA speaker about how to fix fairness in the Pennsylvania Legislature. The end-of-2021 assessment by FiscalNote, a provider of legal and policy data and insights, indicated that the state with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
75 names sent to prosecutors for potential Ohio voter fraud

(The Center Square) – The number of people referred for prosecution for alleged voter fraud during the 2022 election continues to grow. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the names of 75 additional people have been sent to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for additional investigation and possible prosecution.
OHIO STATE
Washington state general election ballots to be mailed out by Friday

(The Center Square) – Washington state voters should be on the lookout soon for their ballots for next month’s general election. That’s because this Friday, Oct. 21 marks the start of the 18-day voting period. Ballots are mailed at least 18 days before each election in Washington, which votes by mail.
WASHINGTON STATE

