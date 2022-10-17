Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Oregon's health care and mental health conundrum: What governor candidates would do
With a recent national report putting Oregon 50th in the nation for mental health care, major candidates for governor advocate divergent ways to improve the situation:. Tina Kotek sees implementing Measure 110 as part of the solution. Betsy Johnson wants local agencies to find fixes the state can back. Christine...
etxview.com
Hogan names Lt. Gov. Rutherford as overseer of gubernatorial transition
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he has named Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. “We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward...
etxview.com
Backers, foes of ballot initiatives make final pitch at public hearing
Supporters and opponents of ballot initiatives to enact voter ID and raise the minimum wage made their final arguments Tuesday at a public hearing held at the Capitol. The forums, required under state law, were informational only and do not change the status of either initiative — labeled 432 and 433 by the Secretary of State’s office — but gave voters a chance to hear from either side of both issues.
etxview.com
More changes ahead for the Oregon Supreme Court
Chief Justice Martha Walters will retire from the Oregon Supreme Court at the end of the year, and Meagan Flynn will succeed her as chief justice. The announcement Tuesday, Oct. 18, by the Oregon Judicial Department will mean that outgoing Gov. Kate Brown will have at least two positions to fill. Justice Thomas Balmer, also a former chief justice, announced his retirement Oct. 3.
etxview.com
Oregon's governor's race: How candidates will address housing crisis
Oregon has been in a housing crisis for years. State economists say the state is short about 111,000 homes needed for current residents. When economists considered future growth, a 2021 analysis suggested the state needs to build more than 580,000 homes by 2040. Homes that are on the market are...
etxview.com
Iowa House District 10 race sees four-term incumbent running against no-party independent
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 10 is something of a rarity. It's one of only six races, among more than 150 in the entire state, where a no-party independent is officially listed on the ballot. In the district, which includes Spirit Lake, Milford, Emmetsburg...
etxview.com
Letter: Pa. enacts small percentage of bills
Pathway Institute classes keep local seniors up to date on issues. Recently we enjoyed a presentation from a Fair Districts PA speaker about how to fix fairness in the Pennsylvania Legislature. The end-of-2021 assessment by FiscalNote, a provider of legal and policy data and insights, indicated that the state with...
etxview.com
Constitutional amendment on ballot, along with state and national representatives
PAYETTE COUNTY — With Election Day just three weeks away, the Independent-Enterprise wishes to keep you apprised of who and what will be on the ballot. The 2022 General Election on Nov. 8 features races for congressional, state and local representatives, as well as a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution.
etxview.com
75 names sent to prosecutors for potential Ohio voter fraud
(The Center Square) – The number of people referred for prosecution for alleged voter fraud during the 2022 election continues to grow. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the names of 75 additional people have been sent to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for additional investigation and possible prosecution.
etxview.com
Washington state general election ballots to be mailed out by Friday
(The Center Square) – Washington state voters should be on the lookout soon for their ballots for next month’s general election. That’s because this Friday, Oct. 21 marks the start of the 18-day voting period. Ballots are mailed at least 18 days before each election in Washington, which votes by mail.
etxview.com
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
