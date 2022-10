ATOKA COUNTY – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon. Christie Gray, 48, of Caddo, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Oklahoma Highway 7 about 7 1/2 miles west of Atoka at about 5:24 p.m., according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

ATOKA COUNTY, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO