Ronald Gene Weatherly, 66, of Cartwright, Okla., went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2022. Ron married Robin Weatherly on December 31, 1981. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 38 years of service. An active member of Victory Life Church, and servant in his community, he will be deeply missed by many.

CARTWRIGHT, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO