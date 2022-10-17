ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years

SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Hope for Live Pregnancy Center in Camden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the news of pregnancy may seem like a dream for someone who has planned to be a parent, it may be overwhelming and even heartbreaking for someone who conceived earlier than desired. Luckily there are people and organizations willing to help those who are facing...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for a missing teen Tuesday. Nicholas Kelleher, 17, was last seen as he was leaving Olympia School during the school day on Oct. 17. Investigators said he is without needed medications. Anyone with information about his...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.

This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Coroner identifies victim shot by relative during argument

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman

Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
MAYESVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police searching for missing woman

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy