Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government
The governor's office maintains they are happy to remove the temporary containers when the federal government offers a permanent solution. The post ‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government appeared first on KYMA.
Early Winter Storms Kills Power for Tens of Thousands Across Michigan and Wisconsin
It’s only October, however, for Outsiders across Michigan and Wisconsin, the early half of the workweek felt suspiciously like winter. For days, forecasters have predicted that a massive cold front would bring winter-like temperatures to much of the Midwest and the East Coast. Freeze alerts even stretched as far south as Florida. However, up near the Canadian border, regions across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin were slammed with a very early winter storm. Some regions were covered in as much as 18 inches of snow, knocking out power to tens of thousands of Americans.
Endangered Wolf Found Dead in New Mexico, Officials Investigating
An endangered Mexican gray wolf was found dead in southwestern New Mexico, and environmentalists and conservationists are pushing the US Fish and Wildlife Service to do more to protect the species. Organizations in New Mexico and Arizona are critical of the agency’s management of the species. They say that illegal killings are hindering the species the most, according to a report from CBS News.
AZFamily
Arizonans file dozens of FCC complaint over unwanted pollical messages
It's day three of Paul's Car Wash and Ian Schwartz is out there all morning long!. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races. The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people. New push...
Squirrel Blamed for Oregon Power Outage Affecting Nearly 2,000
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a squirrel caused a power outage in Oregon that left nearly 2,000 people without power. Residents in East Salem, Oregon lost power around 10:42 am on Tuesday. It was restored around noon. A total of 1,952 customers were affected. Portland General Electric got the power back up fairly quickly, and noted that the animal’s actions were unclear. It’s not as intense as this incident, where a squirrel caused a power outage in Minnesota that affected 9,000 people. But, still, squirrels will be squirrels, I suppose.
Resident Near Saguaro National Park Details Mountain Lion Attack on Her Horse
“He was still very much in shock, sweaty, wounds were dripping blood,” is the aftermath of a mountain lion‘s attack on livestock outside Saguaro National Park. Raising horses in Vail just southeast of Tucson comes with the typical rewards and risks of ranching. But trainer Stephanie Ekdahl and her horses had their first brush with a risk far outside their wheelhouse: an Arizona mountain lion.
azmarijuana.com
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What you should know about the vote for Arizona Mine Inspector
PHOENIX - By now, many of those who plan to vote in the November general election in Arizona know what candidates are on the ballot. This election, people will be casting a vote for various statewide races, such as governor, secretary of state, and a position known as the mine Inspector.
KSLTV
Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project
RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
See If You Live In One Of Arizona's Top 10 Safest Cities
A SafeWise analysis determined the state's safest cities.
ABC 15 News
Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake talks big issues and election night
PHOENIX — After more than a year of listening to speeches and tolerating a blitzkrieg of television ads and social media posts, it's time for Arizona voters to have their say. Election Day is nearly upon us and 1.9 million voters in Maricopa County have received their early ballots....
KOLD-TV
Pima County Attorney speaks on why accused UA shooter wasn’t charged for crime of threats and intimidation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s new developments in the University of Arizona campus shooting, where former graduate student Murad Dervish is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Thomas Meixner. In a statement, University President Robert Robbins said the University Police Department tried to get Dervish charged two...
ABC 15 News
Katie Hobbs on the issues most pressing to Arizona
If elected the next Governor of Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has part of her day-one agenda laid out — calling a special session over abortion. The law from before Arizona was a state that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest, except if the life of the pregnant person is at risk was reinstated after a Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction in late September.
WATCH: Missouri Hiker Stumbles Upon Band of Wild Horses in the Woods
Hikers know well that the deeper you get into the wilderness the better your chances are of seeing some impressive wildlife. And, one Missouri hiker is learning this firsthand, coming upon a wild sight during a recent outdoor adventure. As Tim Layton was walking in the Missouri wilderness, he ran...
KTAR.com
Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
Idaho Residents Heard Bald Eagle ‘Crying’ After Tree Housing Its Nest Was Removed
The recent removal of a tree on private property in North Idaho has caused concern for neighbors as the tree reportedly contained a bald eagle’s nest. “That’s where the nest used to be,” said Pat Volkar to news outlets. Volkar is a neighbor who could view the eagle’s nest from his den. “It’s like a little bit of magic has been taken away when they took that nest down.”
Michigan Winter Storm Produces 18 Inches of Snow, Thousands Without Power
It looks like the winter season came early for some parts of Michigan. According to reports, the state saw more than a foot and a half of snowfall across parts of its Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. However, it wasn’t much of a fun, magical winter wonderland; thousands were left...
upr.org
An Arizona tribal community is selling the feds water from Lake Mead
The Gila River Indian Community announced plans to conserve a large portion of its water supplies over the next three years. The tribe is seeking payment from a new federal program designed to incentivize reductions in water use. This marks a reversal from an August announcement that it would pull out of conservation efforts.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
Outsider.com
572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 11