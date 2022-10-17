ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush, CO

Comments / 1

Related
Brush News Tribune

Beetdiggers’ softball captures regional title; eyes now on state

Over the weekend in Brush, the Beetdiggers’ softball team won the 3A Region 5 championship in convincing fashion by scoring a combined 25 runs and allowing five in their games against Cedaredge and Lyons. “It feels great,” Tom Odle, BHS head softball coach, said Monday morning. “This set of...
BRUSH, CO
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice

“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail

A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
FIRESTONE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy