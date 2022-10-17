Read full article on original website
Beetdiggers’ softball captures regional title; eyes now on state
Over the weekend in Brush, the Beetdiggers’ softball team won the 3A Region 5 championship in convincing fashion by scoring a combined 25 runs and allowing five in their games against Cedaredge and Lyons. “It feels great,” Tom Odle, BHS head softball coach, said Monday morning. “This set of...
Jury deliberating fate of man charged in former CU football player's death
CENTENNIAL, Colo — An Arapahoe County jury is deliberating the fate of a man charged with first-degree murder in the deadly 2019 shooting of former University of Colorado (CU) football player Anthony "T.J." Cunningham. Marcus Johnson is accused of shooting Cunningham several times, including in the head and chest,...
SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice
“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
Westminster students involved in deadly house party shooting, school district says
Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.
Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail
A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
