With water line issues nearly fixed, officials set new date for kicking off Red Hill defueling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Red Hill joint task force says it expects to begin removing 1 million gallons of fuel from the facility’s pipelines on Tuesday now that the Navy’s major water main breaks are fixed. Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, says the major...
For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii. Non-lethal weapons like the Byrna launchers are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms. After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The dream for 2,500 homes...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Expect north...
Governor, officials underscore importance of water infrastructure amid Navy water woes
Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died. Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state. The decision comes amid a dire shortage of child care options on Hawaii Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kaua'i-based biologist Terry Lilley estimates there...
Breezy trades, fewer showers to close out the weekend
Moderate to breezy trades are expected to dominate the coming week. Drier conditions are moving in, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas for the remainder of the weekend. In surf, a north swell will slowly decline, with some long-period south swells keeping surf elevated for south shores....
Forecast: Beautiful trade wind weather on tap for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night.
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Thursday night. HECO made the request because three major generators were offline. One tripped offline on Thursday afternoon while two others are undergoing maintenance. The conservation plea came a...
Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow
Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022...
Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu
Britt Young explains how we can keep ourselves under control while watching our children's games and activities. She explains how to moderate our OWN behavior. From Japan, the known bookings are only a little over 6,000 a month. In normal times, we sometimes get that many from Japan in a day.
Trending: Dry hops, tiger cub triplets
Hawaii News Now is going to the Philippines to celebrate Filipino American History Month. Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow. Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
October is National Seafood Month
Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
Popular World War II fleet submarine returns to Pearl Harbor museum
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The World War II USS Bowfin is back in Pearl Harbor after being closed for several weeks. Last month, the 80-year-old fleet submarine went back to the drydock for maintenance. Nearly 18 years have passed since the vessel got hauled out for a closer look — last...
EPA enforces closure of three illegal large capacity cesspools on the Big Island
The US Environmental Protection Agency has taken enforcement action to close one illegal large capacity cesspool at the SKS Management self-storage business in Kailua-Kona and two cesspools at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo. Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA banned large capacity cesspools in 2005. “Big Island...
2 California residents dead after drowning incident on Maui
Two people are dead after a drowning incident, according to the Maui Fire Department.
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a potential indicator of what’s to come over the next several months. The National Weather Service released its outlook Wednesday for the upcoming wet season and above average precipitation...
Forget Shark Week. It’s ‘Sharktober’ and researchers are tracking the predators in Hawaii waters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As winter approaches, expect high surf across Hawaiian waters ― and don’t be surprised to see an increase in shark sightings. Kauai-based marine biologist Terry Lilley has spent decades researching Hawaii’s ocean life and typically refers to this time of year as “Shark-tober.”
Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings
The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct....
When to see one of the most beautiful meteor showers in Hawaii
Look for explosions of light when watching the Orionid meteor shower!
Day after double drowning, Maui residents raise alarm about hazardous shoreline
KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than 24 hours after two people died at Keanae Landing, a family with young children was seen playing on wet rocks. “You guys all need to come out of there,” shouted Kelly Luat-Hueu on Friday morning. Kelly and his family put up caution tape around...
Two people died in a drowning near Maui
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
