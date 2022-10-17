ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash

WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
STAUNTON, VA
Colorado county to send out mislabeled election ballots

DENVER (AP) — Nearly 110,000 voters in a southern Colorado county will be receiving general election ballots that were mistakenly labeled as primary election ballots, a blunder that has led the state’s secretary of state to appoint a supervisor to oversee November’s vote in a county that also had issues with ballots in its primary election.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Louisiana floating casino starts work at $100M site on land

KENNER, La. (AP) — After nearly 30 years, a floating casino in suburban New Orleans is poised to relocate to land. Treasure Chest Casino officials broke ground Tuesday on a new site, which will house a development of more than $100 million. It will replace the current riverboat when it opens in 2024.
KENNER, LA
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
OREGON STATE
St. Clair County workers can get disaster unemployment

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in St. Clair County impacted by flooding in July. It was declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden Oct. 14. To file a benefits claim, individuals should:. Contact the Illinois Department of Employment...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
Sandbox VR opens Nov. 4 in St. Louis

Popular virtual reality experience Sandbox VR will open in St. Louis' City Foundry next month. The team gaming experience features "real-time motion capture technology, the latest generation of VR headsets, and 4 private holodecks, each hosting up to six guests," according to the City Foundry website. Users can go on...
SAINT LOUIS, MI

