England suffer an injury blow on eve of T20 World Cup with bowler Reece Topley ruled out of the whole tournament after rolling his ankle during a fielding drill... with Tymal Mills likely to replace him
England suffered a setback here today when Reece Topley was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup. The left-arm seamer is the latest England player to suffer a freak injury, having trodden on the 'Toblerone' boundary foam taking catches during fielding practice ahead of Monday's warm-up win over Pakistan in Brisbane and rolled his ankle.
They may be competing for the Socceroos gloves at the World Cup next month…but A-League star Danny Vukovic is throwing his support behind incumbent Mat Ryan: 'He's never let the country down'
Veteran goalkeeper Danny Vukovic has backed under-siege Socceroos shot-stopper Mat Ryan to excel between the sticks at the World Cup in Qatar. Previously teammates at the Central Coast Mariners in 2010, the 37-year-old believes Ryan remains the best choice for Australia come their first group game against France on November 23.
BBC
Scotland: Finn Russell & Stuart Hogg pay price as Gregor Townsend resets
Just over a year after being selected for the British and Irish Lions by a coaching panel which included Gregor Townsend, it surely came as a shock to Finn Russell to find out he is now not considered one of Scotland's top three fly-halves. An important contribution in the win...
Ireland keep T20 World Cup hopes alive after thrilling defeat of Scotland
A remarkable innings of 72 off 32 balls from Curtis Campher rescued Ireland from the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup, carried them to a dramatic victory over Scotland in Hobart and blew their first-round group wide open. Scotland’s 176 for five, led by Michael Jones’s 55-ball 86,...
Teenage Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed named in England Lions squad
Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been called up by England Lions, joining four Test players on next month’s trip to the United Arab Emirates.The 15-man squad will travel to the UAE on November 6 for a training camp, before taking on Ben Stokes’ senior England side in a three-day match that serves as a warm-up for the Test series in Pakistan.Leicestershire prospect Ahmed, 18, has long been touted for international honours and ended the county season with a maiden five-for and a maiden century in the same match against Derbyshire.He netted with England’s limited-overs side at Emirates Old Trafford earlier...
Josh Hazlewood: ‘I hardly watch any cricket. Do I like it? I like playing it’
A smile plays upon the edges of Josh Hazlewood’s mouth. This, to be clear, is not a fleeting reaction to some momentary amusement, but a more or less permanent feature. Over the course of a couple of conversations, one in Canberra and the other a few days later in Brisbane, it is almost always there – the smile of a man who seems to have cracked the T20 code.
BBC
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
England’s Topley out of T20 World Cup because of injury
PERTH, Australia (AP) — England fast bowler Reece Topley was ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of injury on Wednesday, three days before the team’s opening match. He was replaced in the squad by fellow left-armer Tymal Mills. Topley rolled his left ankle after standing on...
Sporting News
Cameron Green gets World Cup reprieve as he is added to Australia's squad
Cameron Green has been called into Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup, with the all-rounder being the beneficiary of Josh Inglis’ freak injury. The back-up wicketkeeper sliced his hand open when his club snapped while playing a round of golf, which cruelly ruled him out of featuring in Australia's defence of their title.
BBC
ATP Tour: Cameron Norrie beats Aslan Karatsev in Stockholm Open & Dan Evans progresses in Antwerp
Cameron Norrie returned to action with victory over Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the last 16 of the Stockholm Open. Britain's number one pulled out of the Korea Open last month through illness and had to come from a set down before winning 6-7 (8-10) 6-3 6-4. The 27-year-old is battling...
Yardbarker
Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or
The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
BBC
Ronnie O'Sullivan: Seven-time world champion lacks 'passion and desire' for snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan says snooker has "become like an emotionless-type job" after his second-round defeat by David Grace at the Northern Ireland Open. The seven-time world champion suffered a shock 4-3 loss to the world number 62 after building a 2-0 lead. "I don't really have the passion and desire for...
Cricket-Hosts Australia ready to click in T20 World Cup defence
MELBOURNE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Defending champions Australia have had a patchy buildup to their T20 World Cup defence but few would dare underestimate Aaron Finch's men when they flick the switch to tournament mode this week.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: ‘It's not just another game or another competition' for Wales
Wales' men begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign on Wednesday evening (19:30 BST) when they face the Cook Islands in Leigh. Head coach John Kear says the competition, which was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a "massive opportunity" for the game, with Wales seeking a first win in the World Cup since 2000.
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy, but...
Cricket-South Africa bowling attack offers hope of T20 breakthrough
CAPE TOWN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - With a battery of quick bowling backed up by some formidable batters, South Africa have the opportunity to finally break their World Cup duck at the Twenty20 tournament in Australia.
Sri Lanka, Netherlands advance at World T20 after UAE’s win
GEELONG, Australia (AP) — Dusan Shanaka’s patched-up Sri Lanka lineup beat Netherlands to secure a spot in the Super 12 stage at the Twenty20 World Cup and the Dutch advanced despite the loss when United Arab Emirates upset Namibia later Thursday in the last of the Group A games.
ESPN
FIFA 'keeping a very, very close eye' on outcomes from NWSL's Yates report - Sarai Bareman
FIFA's chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman is paying close attention to the ongoing investigations following the release of the Yates report, which found evidence of systemic abusive behaviour in a number of NWSL clubs in the United States. In Australia to promote the release of tickets for the 2023...
A World Cup berth and the A-League all-time scoring record: Giant season looms for Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren
He only just snuck into the Socceroos squad in 2018 thanks to a late-charge into the final squad - but A-League star Jamie Maclaren is quietly confident of being part of Qatar 2022. The 29-year-old Melbourne City striker has netted three goals from the opening two games of the new...
The Verge
Riot Games has acquired Wargaming Sydney, part of the company behind World of Tanks
Video game developer and publisher Riot Games has announced its acquisition of Wargaming Sydney, a gaming software development studio that’s part of Cyprus-based Wargaming, the publisher behind titles such as World of Tanks and World of Warships. Riot did not disclose the price of the purchase. Wargaming Sydney is...
