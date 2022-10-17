ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

England suffer an injury blow on eve of T20 World Cup with bowler Reece Topley ruled out of the whole tournament after rolling his ankle during a fielding drill... with Tymal Mills likely to replace him

England suffered a setback here today when Reece Topley was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup. The left-arm seamer is the latest England player to suffer a freak injury, having trodden on the 'Toblerone' boundary foam taking catches during fielding practice ahead of Monday's warm-up win over Pakistan in Brisbane and rolled his ankle.
Daily Mail

They may be competing for the Socceroos gloves at the World Cup next month…but A-League star Danny Vukovic is throwing his support behind incumbent Mat Ryan: 'He's never let the country down'

Veteran goalkeeper Danny Vukovic has backed under-siege Socceroos shot-stopper Mat Ryan to excel between the sticks at the World Cup in Qatar. Previously teammates at the Central Coast Mariners in 2010, the 37-year-old believes Ryan remains the best choice for Australia come their first group game against France on November 23.
BBC

Scotland: Finn Russell & Stuart Hogg pay price as Gregor Townsend resets

Just over a year after being selected for the British and Irish Lions by a coaching panel which included Gregor Townsend, it surely came as a shock to Finn Russell to find out he is now not considered one of Scotland's top three fly-halves. An important contribution in the win...
The Independent

Teenage Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed named in England Lions squad

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been called up by England Lions, joining four Test players on next month’s trip to the United Arab Emirates.The 15-man squad will travel to the UAE on November 6 for a training camp, before taking on Ben Stokes’ senior England side in a three-day match that serves as a warm-up for the Test series in Pakistan.Leicestershire prospect Ahmed, 18, has long been touted for international honours and ended the county season with a maiden five-for and a maiden century in the same match against Derbyshire.He netted with England’s limited-overs side at Emirates Old Trafford earlier...
The Guardian

Josh Hazlewood: ‘I hardly watch any cricket. Do I like it? I like playing it’

A smile plays upon the edges of Josh Hazlewood’s mouth. This, to be clear, is not a fleeting reaction to some momentary amusement, but a more or less permanent feature. Over the course of a couple of conversations, one in Canberra and the other a few days later in Brisbane, it is almost always there – the smile of a man who seems to have cracked the T20 code.
BBC

Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback

Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
The Associated Press

England’s Topley out of T20 World Cup because of injury

PERTH, Australia (AP) — England fast bowler Reece Topley was ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of injury on Wednesday, three days before the team’s opening match. He was replaced in the squad by fellow left-armer Tymal Mills. Topley rolled his left ankle after standing on...
Sporting News

Cameron Green gets World Cup reprieve as he is added to Australia's squad

Cameron Green has been called into Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup, with the all-rounder being the beneficiary of Josh Inglis’ freak injury. The back-up wicketkeeper sliced his hand open when his club snapped while playing a round of golf, which cruelly ruled him out of featuring in Australia's defence of their title.
Yardbarker

Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or

The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: ‘It's not just another game or another competition' for Wales

Wales' men begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign on Wednesday evening (19:30 BST) when they face the Cook Islands in Leigh. Head coach John Kear says the competition, which was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a "massive opportunity" for the game, with Wales seeking a first win in the World Cup since 2000.
BBC

Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park

A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy, but...
The Verge

Riot Games has acquired Wargaming Sydney, part of the company behind World of Tanks

Video game developer and publisher Riot Games has announced its acquisition of Wargaming Sydney, a gaming software development studio that’s part of Cyprus-based Wargaming, the publisher behind titles such as World of Tanks and World of Warships. Riot did not disclose the price of the purchase. Wargaming Sydney is...

