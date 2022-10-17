ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Clear and Hazy Tonight....Fall Weather Is Coming This Weekend

Tonight, clear and cool with light winds and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday more sunshine and above average temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Increasing clouds and gusty winds bring in an active weather system...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Smoke In Wenatchee Valley To Leave With Big Weather Change

There's more smoke in the forecast for the next two days in the Wenatchee Valley, but a big change is on the way. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeremy Wolf says the first snow storm of the fall will hit the Cascades by Friday, which will be a game changer for the entire area.
WENATCHEE, WA
KEPR

Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities

Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
PASCO, WA
KXLY

I-90 reopens near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Ellensburg following a semi crash. Two semis were involved in the crash just before 4:00 a.m. It fully blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours. There is no information yet regarding injuries. This is a developing story, check...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden

PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hiker pinned under massive boulder near Wenatchee

Hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued. A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says 28-year-old Ben Delahunty was hiking this week south of Leavenworth in the Cascade Mountains when a boulder he was relaxing on slid down a cliff. The boulder was stopped by a tree, pinning Delahunty's wrist and legs. The sheriff says getting rescuers and equipment capable of moving the boulder to the area was challenging because he was a several-hour hike from the trailhead. Helicopters were used to shuttle rescuers and equipment to move the boulder. Hours later Delahunty was freed and taken to a hospital with significant leg injuries.
WENATCHEE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima

Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Truck v semi with trailers collision blocks lane on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
BENTON COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

In a Hurry in Yakima? Watch For Police Patrols

Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. What's the reason for the patrols? Last month the Yakima Police Chief wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 15 fatality crashes have been reported this year within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing

To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Kwik Lok facility part of tour promoting Washington manufacturers

Manufactured goods in Washington come in all shapes and sizes, from gigantic Boeing 737 aircraft that carry passengers thousands of miles to small plastic clips to keep bread and produce fresh. The latter product is produced in the Yakima Valley by Kwik Lok, a family-owned and -operated business that was...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

CWU to host COVID booster clinic

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Health's Care-a-Van program will stop at Central Washington University (CWU) in Ellensburg on Friday, October, 21. The booster clinic will take place in the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy

Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
YAKIMA, WA

