nbcrightnow.com
Clear and Hazy Tonight....Fall Weather Is Coming This Weekend
Tonight, clear and cool with light winds and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday more sunshine and above average temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Increasing clouds and gusty winds bring in an active weather system...
kpq.com
Smoke In Wenatchee Valley To Leave With Big Weather Change
There's more smoke in the forecast for the next two days in the Wenatchee Valley, but a big change is on the way. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeremy Wolf says the first snow storm of the fall will hit the Cascades by Friday, which will be a game changer for the entire area.
KEPR
Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
KIMA TV
U.S. Air Force to hold concert at East Valley High School Wednesday night
YAKIMA, Wash.—The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Band will be putting on a free concert for Yakima on Wednesday night, Oct. 19. They will be playing at the main gymnasium over at East Valley High School (EVHS). The concert will start at 7 p.m. The concert will be free, but...
KXLY
I-90 reopens near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Ellensburg following a semi crash. Two semis were involved in the crash just before 4:00 a.m. It fully blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours. There is no information yet regarding injuries. This is a developing story, check...
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden
PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
nbcrightnow.com
Hiker pinned under massive boulder near Wenatchee
Hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued. A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says 28-year-old Ben Delahunty was hiking this week south of Leavenworth in the Cascade Mountains when a boulder he was relaxing on slid down a cliff. The boulder was stopped by a tree, pinning Delahunty's wrist and legs. The sheriff says getting rescuers and equipment capable of moving the boulder to the area was challenging because he was a several-hour hike from the trailhead. Helicopters were used to shuttle rescuers and equipment to move the boulder. Hours later Delahunty was freed and taken to a hospital with significant leg injuries.
Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 fully blocked near Ellensburg after a 2-semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is fully blocked near Ellensburg, milepost 106, due to a crash involving two semi trucks.
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
nbcrightnow.com
Truck v semi with trailers collision blocks lane on I-82
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
In a Hurry in Yakima? Watch For Police Patrols
Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. What's the reason for the patrols? Last month the Yakima Police Chief wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 15 fatality crashes have been reported this year within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing
To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
I-82 crash: Richland driver suffers serious injury in wrong-way crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — Westbound traffic on I-82 was completely blocked in Benton County on Sunday when a vehicle driving the wrong way was involved in a crash that left at least one person with severe injuries. Details were posted to social media by WSP Trooper Chris Thorson on October 16 at 7:32 a.m. PST. He confirmed that a pickup truck...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Kwik Lok facility part of tour promoting Washington manufacturers
Manufactured goods in Washington come in all shapes and sizes, from gigantic Boeing 737 aircraft that carry passengers thousands of miles to small plastic clips to keep bread and produce fresh. The latter product is produced in the Yakima Valley by Kwik Lok, a family-owned and -operated business that was...
nbcrightnow.com
CWU to host COVID booster clinic
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Health's Care-a-Van program will stop at Central Washington University (CWU) in Ellensburg on Friday, October, 21. The booster clinic will take place in the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available...
Chronicle
Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
nbcrightnow.com
"Beth's Place and Triumph Treatment as a whole literally saved my life," a women's recovery facility reopens since pandemic
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Beth's Place reopened its doors to 16 women Monday after being closed for about 900 days. Located on Triumph’s Campus, Beth's Place helps women with substance abuse and mental health treatment. "The need is there, it's important we bring that access back," said Triumph Treatment's Director...
‘Pride of her family.’ Funeral expense fundraiser started for slain Hanford High grad
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
Would You Buy the Historic Landmark Lotus Room for Around $1M?
Landmark, institution. Call it what you will the fact of the matter is Lotus Room and The Golden Wheel are for-sale people! It's time to roll down the red carpet of memory lane because the future could be very interesting. Find the current details below!. Lotus Room and The Golden...
