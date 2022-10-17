Hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued. A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says 28-year-old Ben Delahunty was hiking this week south of Leavenworth in the Cascade Mountains when a boulder he was relaxing on slid down a cliff. The boulder was stopped by a tree, pinning Delahunty's wrist and legs. The sheriff says getting rescuers and equipment capable of moving the boulder to the area was challenging because he was a several-hour hike from the trailhead. Helicopters were used to shuttle rescuers and equipment to move the boulder. Hours later Delahunty was freed and taken to a hospital with significant leg injuries.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO