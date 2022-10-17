WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins return home to PPG Paints Arena to host the Los Angeles Kings in the first of two matchups this season. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. The Penguins come into tonight 2-0-0 at home this season and 2-0-1 overall. Pittsburgh has won seven of its last 11 home matchups with Los Angeles, and has earned points in nine of those 11 games (7-2-2). In the two meetings last year between the Penguins and Kings, the Penguins were 40% on the power play, going two for five. Kris Letang led the Penguins last year against the Kings with three points (1G-2A) in two games played. In his 15 career games against Los Angeles, he has 12 PTS (3G-12A) and eight (2G-6A) of those points have come at home in seven games played.

