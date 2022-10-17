Read full article on original website
WTOP
Wednesday’s Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Anthony Bemboom on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Assigned RHP Louis Head outright to Norfolk (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Seth Martinez from the minor leagues. Reassigned CB Jake Meyers to the minor leagues. NEW YORK YANKEES...
WTOP
Jets regroup to beat Avs 4-3 in OT on Pionk’s 2nd goal
DENVER (AP) — Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Pionk’s slap shot from the right side froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he scored...
WTOP
Philadelphia’s Blake, Glesnes earn MLS year-end awards
The Philadelphia Union’s Jakob Glesnes was named Major League Soccer’s Defender of the Year and teammate Andre Blake was named Goalkeeper of the Year, the league announced Wednesday. Blake earned the season-ending honors for the third time, the most of any goalkeeper in league history. He also won...
NHL
RECAP: Verhaeghe scores twice as Panthers top Flyers in Home Opener
SUNRISE, Fla. - Carter Verhaeghe scored a pair of goals to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in the team's Home Opener at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. Improving to 3-1-0, the Panthers handed the Flyers (3-1-0) their first loss of the season. "I...
The Hockey Writers
Moose’s Lambert & Lucius Impressive in Opening Weekend
The Manitoba Moose opened their season against the Rockford IceHogs over the weekend. The team has high hopes, with plenty of young and exciting prospects boosting an already-stacked lineup. Dominic Toninato and Jansen Harkins joined the team after clearing waivers and produced immediately. They split the weekend series after losing...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: VAN @ WSH - 17:02 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Washington. Explanation: Video review confirmed Nick Jensen had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Alex Ovechkin's goal. Rule 83.1 states in part, "a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered 'off-side,' provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line."
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing
MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
WTOP
Pionk scores 2nd goal of game in OT, Jets beat Avalanche 4-3
WTOP
Guardians star Ramírez has thumb injury, surgery scheduled
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez didn’t let a torn thumb ligament stop him from leading the Guardians during a surprising season. Cleveland’s All-Star third baseman played the second half — as well as the team’s playoff run that ended Tuesday in the AL Division Series — with a torn right thumb ligament that will require surgery.
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Yardbarker
5 Laval Rocket Players to Watch This Season
Fresh off their best season in franchise history marked by an impressive run to the Eastern Conference Final during the Calder Cup playoffs, the Laval Rocket are poised for another eventful American Hockey League (AHL) campaign in 2022-23 thanks to an injection of skill and youth into their lineup during the offseason.
WTOP
Red Wings’ Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving...
WTOP
DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener
MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan picked up where he left off last season. DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. “Not many guys...
WTOP
With Carson Wentz injured, Commanders have ‘full trust’ in Taylor Heinicke
ASHBURN, Va. — Following the Washington Commanders’ victory in Chicago last Thursday, starting quarterback Carson Wentz approached backup Taylor Heinicke with some unfortunate news to share. “I remember Carson telling me after the game that he felt like he had a cracked finger,” Heinicke recalled on Wednesday. “I...
WTOP
Today In Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 21-27
1950 — Tom Powers of Duke scores six touchdowns — three rushing, three receiving — in a 41-0 victory over Richmond. 1956 — Billy Howton of the Green Bay Packers catches seven passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, McLaughlin, Harrison & More
Several Boston Bruins prospects began their 2022-23 seasons recently, while one returned from an injury that forced him to miss the first five games of his season. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report, we look at some of the top prospects in the Black and Gold’s pool.
WTOP
Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league’s first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Brady first QB to throw 600 TDs
1943 — The Green Bay Packers grab nine interceptions, seven off Frank Sinkwich, in a 27-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. 1948 — Chicago’s Bill Blackburn returns two interceptions for touchdowns to highlight a 35-point third quarter as the Cardinals beat the Boston Yanks 49-27. 1959 —...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Friday, October 21
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla. 4 a.m. (Saturday) FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship:...
NHL
Game Preview: 10.20.22 vs. LAK
WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins return home to PPG Paints Arena to host the Los Angeles Kings in the first of two matchups this season. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. The Penguins come into tonight 2-0-0 at home this season and 2-0-1 overall. Pittsburgh has won seven of its last 11 home matchups with Los Angeles, and has earned points in nine of those 11 games (7-2-2). In the two meetings last year between the Penguins and Kings, the Penguins were 40% on the power play, going two for five. Kris Letang led the Penguins last year against the Kings with three points (1G-2A) in two games played. In his 15 career games against Los Angeles, he has 12 PTS (3G-12A) and eight (2G-6A) of those points have come at home in seven games played.
