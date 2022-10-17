Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary, Faces Possible 26-Year Sentence
Ezra Miller entered a plea of not guilty on Monday in connection with an alleged liquor-stealing incident in Vermont. Per a report from regional outlet The Bennington Banner, Miller pleaded not guilty during a virtual court appearance on Monday led by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady. Miller, whose list of recent controversies is quite extensive, is now barred from speaking with the owner of the residence at the heart of this case. Additionally, Miller is not allowed to enter the home.
Ezra Miller appears in court on burglary and larceny charges, faces 26 years in prison
Miller faces a burglary charge and a charge of petit larceny. They have been accused of breaking into a Vermont home and stealing bottles of alcohol.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home
Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from their neighbour’s home. The troubled 30-year-old actor, who faces 26 years in prison if they are found guilty of the charges, as well as more than $2,000 in fines, appeared remotely at a hearing at Vermont Superior Court, and was told to stay away from neighbour Isaac Winokur.
KXLY
ACLU takes ballot-counting lawsuit to Nevada Supreme Court
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency petition to the state Supreme Court on Monday challenging Nye County and its interim clerk’s plan to count election votes by both hand and machine, a method crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud.
KXLY
Jury acquits analyst in trial over discredited Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted on all counts a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case...
KXLY
Russia targets Ukraine’s power, water; Trump’s ‘exorbitant’ Secret Service bills; ’70s Show’ actor on trial
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Let’s get caught up. Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. In this 1924 file photo, Illinois' Red Grange, left, follows a blocker on a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Michigan. (AP Photo)
Former employee accuses Planned Parenthood of racism
A former Planned Parenthood employee filed a lawsuit against the company on Wednesday, accusing the organization of racist and discriminatory practices while she was employed in New York. Nicole Moore, who is Black, accused the national reproductive rights company of widespread discriminatory practices in the complaint. She alleges Black employees...
Oklahoma man executed by lethal injection for murder of infant daughter
A 57-year-old man was executed in Oklahoma on Thursday for the murder of his infant daughter after the Supreme Court rejected last-minute appeals that his life be spared on the grounds that he was severely mentally ill. Lower courts rejected the claims that Cole was not mentally competent and the Supreme Court denied his last-minute appeals for a stay of execution without comment.
Comments / 0