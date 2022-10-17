Read full article on original website
Texas A&M’s Rollins Falls in ITA Texas Regional Final
WACO, Texas – Texas A&M Men’s Tennis’ Pierce Rollins advanced to finals of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket, but fell in the last match of the tournament. Rollins had another tough matchup facing his third ranked opponent Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass, despite a tough battle he dropped the first two sets, 6-2, 6-2 losing the match.
Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. Broadcast for the game will also be on 1620/94.5 WTAW, Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM and radioaggieland.com. A&M...
Aggie Soccer’s Hayes Repeats as SEC Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore forward Maile Hayes picked up her second consecutive SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition, the league announced Monday. With the Aggies trailing 1-0 at the intermission, Hayes exploded in the second half for two goals and one assist to lead the Maroon & White to the victory in Friday’s match against Auburn.
Texas A&M’s Rollins Rolls to ITA Texas Regional Final; Branstine, Stoiana Shine at Ft. Worth Pro Tennis Classic
WACO, Texas. – Pierce Rollins advanced to the final of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket at the Hurd Tennis Center. Rollins had another tough matchup Monday against TCU’s No. 65 Jacob Fearnley who entered the tournament as the four seed. Rollins took the opening set 6-2, which was reciprocated by Fearnley as he won the second set 6-2. Heading to the final set, the pair were even 6-6. The tie was ultimately broken by Rollins as he won the tiebreaker 10-8, and advanced to Tuesday’s final.
Lednicky’s Career Night Nearly Stuns Arkansas in Five-Set Thriller
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M volleyball team lost a five-set thriller to Arkansas, 3-2 (25-18, 25-12, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11) Wednesday night at Barnhill Arena behind freshman standout Logan Lednicky’s career night. Lednicky registered her fourth double-double of the season, logging 28 kills and 16 digs, to lead...
Brazos County’s Oldest Baptist Church Gets A Zoning Change To Install A New Outdoor Sign
The site of the oldest Baptist church in Brazos County requires a zoning change to install a new sign. The College Station city council at its October 13 meeting unanimously approved the request from the more than 150 year old Bethel Baptist Church at Harvey Road and Highway 30. The...
Bryan Police Arrest College Station Woman For Criminal Trespassing At Rudder High School
A College Station woman’s fourth trip to the Brazos County jail in five months charges her with sneaking into Rudder High School. According to the Bryan police arrest report, officers and the school’s principal were notified by someone who tracks sex traffickers. They found a video from the...
College Station City Council Approves A Street Name Change Before Another Expansion At The FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Campus
College Station mayor Karl Mooney tells the city council during their October 13 meeting that the biocorridor’s largest employer…FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB)…is holding a groundbreaking on another groundbreaking. That preceded the council’s unanimous vote to change the name of the street going through the FDB campus from...
College Station Police Arrest Bryan Man On Charges Of Committing Four Residential Burglaries
A Bryan man is arrested by College Station police on charges of four apartment burglaries in the last five weeks. In two of the burglaries, 33 year old Emanuel Twitty Jr. is also accused of intending to commit sexual assault. CSPD released arrest reports Tuesday, two weeks after Twitty was...
United Way Of The Brazos Valley Preview Of Upcoming Events
United Way of Brazos Valley (UWBV) president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about UWBV’s participation in the annual Brazos Valley Gives event, the city of Bryan hamburger fry fundraiser for UWBV, and the opportunity to drop off blankets and children’s books for UWBV’s Books and a Blanket program at Saturday’s household hazardous waste collection.
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about proposed amendments to the city charter, the city council meeting schedule, broadcasting council meetings, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on...
Crews From Three College Station Fire Department Stations Out At Around The Same Time On Tuesday
Three of College Station’s six fire department stations were out on calls Tuesday at about the same time. Just before six p.m., a crew from station five and a towing company separated two cars…one on top of the other…in a way that minimized additional damage following a collision in front of the Tower Point H-E-B. No one was hurt.
Brazos County Jury Convicts And The Trial Judge Sentences A Plantersville Man For Continuous Violence Against Family Members
A Brazos County district court jury convicts and the trial judge sentences a Plantersville man for continuous violence against family members living in College Station. The district attorney’s office announced 42 year old Charles Raines received the maximum punishment of 20 years in prison for a December 2015 assault that left a woman with multiple fractures around her eye…and a February 2016 assault where Raines strangled and punched a woman in her face, then dragged her by her hair down a sidewalk.
Bryan ISD School Board Hires A New Transportation Director
Bryan ISD’s pursuit of a zoning change to build what will mostly be a transportation center was done without having a transportation director. The first time anyone outside of BISD knew of the vacant position was the agenda of this week’s school board meeting. According to a BISD...
College Station Police Arrest A Bryan Woman On Charges Of Drunk Driving Manslaughter And Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon
A Bryan woman was arrested last Friday on charges related to a fatality crash that took place in College Station on July 25. 22 year old Paulina Del Mazo, who was driving a SUV that struck a sign in front of the T-Mobile store at Texas and Lincoln, was charged with being under the influence of alcohol when committing vehicular manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bryan Police Arrest Madisonville Man For Endangering His Daughter After A Train Hits His Pickup
The day before the eighth birthday of a Madisonville girl, the pickup she was riding in was struck by a train south of downtown Bryan. Bryan police arrested the girl’s father on a charge of child endangerment. According to the BPD arrest report, the driver told officers he went...
College Station Police Arrest Colorado County Man On Drugs And Weapon Charges
Weekend arrests in the Northgate district by College Station police includes a Colorado County man who was blocked by a bar doorman from entering because he had a handgun. According to the CSPD arrest report, 19 year old old Kaycon Wilson of Columbus was searched after an officer smelled marijuana.
Brazos County Commissioners Approve Resolution Supporting Increase In Vehicle Registration Fees For Transportation Projects
Brazos County commissioners on Tuesday approve a resolution supporting a referendum question to increase vehicle registration fees by $10 dollars to help fund local transportation projects. The three to nothing vote followed remarks by one opponent and one supporter of what is officially known as Proposition “B” on the November...
College Station City Council Asks For More Information About A Possible $2 Million Dollar Grant To A Local Non Profit
The College Station city council wants more information from a local non profit that is seeking $2 million dollars towards a $6 million dollar capital campaign. A nearly two hour discussion during the October 13 council meeting led to six members directing city staff to work with Unlimited Potential (UP), which assists people aging out of the foster care system..
