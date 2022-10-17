WACO, Texas. – Pierce Rollins advanced to the final of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket at the Hurd Tennis Center. Rollins had another tough matchup Monday against TCU’s No. 65 Jacob Fearnley who entered the tournament as the four seed. Rollins took the opening set 6-2, which was reciprocated by Fearnley as he won the second set 6-2. Heading to the final set, the pair were even 6-6. The tie was ultimately broken by Rollins as he won the tiebreaker 10-8, and advanced to Tuesday’s final.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO