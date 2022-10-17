OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeSean Jackson has resurfaced with the Baltimore Ravens, feeling as if he still has plenty to offer to a receiving group that could use a jolt. “Really the biggest thing is being a spark,” he said after practice Wednesday. “Implementing a deep threat, vertical down the field, big explosive plays. Honestly, whatever it is they ask me to do, whatever my number’s called on, whenever it’s called, just do everything I can to get ready.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO