Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 2-4 through the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s been an ugly start to the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected. While there are still 11 games to be played, it’s hard not to look...
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Named Trade Target for Packers
The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout could find himself elsewhere by the trade deadline.
Dolphins injury report: 16 players listed ahead of Steelers game
After a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week. Five players were listed as non-participants – left tackle Terron...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
WTOP
Steelers WR Johnson: no issues with Trubisky after dust-up
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says he and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are fine following a confrontation at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets earlier this month. Johnson said Wednesday he has no ill will toward Trubisky, who was benched in favor of...
WTOP
Jets’ Quinnen Williams off to dominant start in 4th season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sheldon Rankins noticed a big change in Quinnen Williams a week into training camp. The New York Jets defensive tackle was faster, stronger and more explosive off the snap. Practice after practice. “Probably about three weeks into camp, I pulled him aside,” Rankins recalled...
WTOP
DeSean Jackson hopes to bring ‘spark’ after joining Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeSean Jackson has resurfaced with the Baltimore Ravens, feeling as if he still has plenty to offer to a receiving group that could use a jolt. “Really the biggest thing is being a spark,” he said after practice Wednesday. “Implementing a deep threat, vertical down the field, big explosive plays. Honestly, whatever it is they ask me to do, whatever my number’s called on, whenever it’s called, just do everything I can to get ready.”
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Brady first QB to throw 600 TDs
1943 — The Green Bay Packers grab nine interceptions, seven off Frank Sinkwich, in a 27-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. 1948 — Chicago’s Bill Blackburn returns two interceptions for touchdowns to highlight a 35-point third quarter as the Cardinals beat the Boston Yanks 49-27. 1959 —...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Fred Dryer records two safeties
1950 — Tom Powers of Duke scores six touchdowns — three rushing, three receiving — in a 41-0 victory over Richmond. 1956 — Billy Howton of the Green Bay Packers catches seven passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs’ list seems substantially reduced compared to previous weeks, while the 49ers seem to be dealing with several significant injuries to key players. Check out the injury report for...
WTOP
Guardians star Ramírez has thumb injury, surgery scheduled
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez didn’t let a torn thumb ligament stop him from leading the Guardians during a surprising season. Cleveland’s All-Star third baseman played the second half — as well as the team’s playoff run that ended Tuesday in the AL Division Series — with a torn right thumb ligament that will require surgery.
Packers Sign Receiver to Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers filled their practice squad by signing a receiver who was drafted in 2021 but suspended in 2022.
WTOP
Wednesday’s Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Anthony Bemboom on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Assigned RHP Louis Head outright to Norfolk (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Seth Martinez from the minor leagues. Reassigned CB Jake Meyers to the minor leagues. NEW YORK YANKEES...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Packers
The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports DE Chase Young is yet to meet with Dr. James Andrews to check on his ACL injury which will determine if he is cleared to play. The meeting will be later this week. Commanders CB William Jackson III denied media reports that he wants...
Seahawks Week 7 injury report: Tyler Lockett 1 of 6 DNPs on Wednesday
The Seahawks had several players sit out today’s practice, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Four others were listed as limited, including tight end Noah Fant and nose tackle Al Woods. Here is the team’s initial injury report with Wednesday’s participation. Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status. WR...
Comments / 0