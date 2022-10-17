ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad

The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Steelers WR Johnson: no issues with Trubisky after dust-up

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says he and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are fine following a confrontation at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets earlier this month. Johnson said Wednesday he has no ill will toward Trubisky, who was benched in favor of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Jets’ Quinnen Williams off to dominant start in 4th season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sheldon Rankins noticed a big change in Quinnen Williams a week into training camp. The New York Jets defensive tackle was faster, stronger and more explosive off the snap. Practice after practice. “Probably about three weeks into camp, I pulled him aside,” Rankins recalled...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOP

DeSean Jackson hopes to bring ‘spark’ after joining Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeSean Jackson has resurfaced with the Baltimore Ravens, feeling as if he still has plenty to offer to a receiving group that could use a jolt. “Really the biggest thing is being a spark,” he said after practice Wednesday. “Implementing a deep threat, vertical down the field, big explosive plays. Honestly, whatever it is they ask me to do, whatever my number’s called on, whenever it’s called, just do everything I can to get ready.”
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Brady first QB to throw 600 TDs

1943 — The Green Bay Packers grab nine interceptions, seven off Frank Sinkwich, in a 27-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. 1948 — Chicago’s Bill Blackburn returns two interceptions for touchdowns to highlight a 35-point third quarter as the Cardinals beat the Boston Yanks 49-27. 1959 —...
TEXAS STATE
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Fred Dryer records two safeties

1950 — Tom Powers of Duke scores six touchdowns — three rushing, three receiving — in a 41-0 victory over Richmond. 1956 — Billy Howton of the Green Bay Packers catches seven passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTOP

Guardians star Ramírez has thumb injury, surgery scheduled

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez didn’t let a torn thumb ligament stop him from leading the Guardians during a surprising season. Cleveland’s All-Star third baseman played the second half — as well as the team’s playoff run that ended Tuesday in the AL Division Series — with a torn right thumb ligament that will require surgery.
OHIO STATE
WTOP

Wednesday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Anthony Bemboom on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Assigned RHP Louis Head outright to Norfolk (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Seth Martinez from the minor leagues. Reassigned CB Jake Meyers to the minor leagues. NEW YORK YANKEES...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Packers

The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports DE Chase Young is yet to meet with Dr. James Andrews to check on his ACL injury which will determine if he is cleared to play. The meeting will be later this week. Commanders CB William Jackson III denied media reports that he wants...

Comments / 0

Community Policy