Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Previews Indiana Matchup

Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano discussed the team's recent change at offensive coordinator, as well as the ongoing quarterback rotation and what he expects from coach Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Rutgers' 2022 season is on a similar trajectory to its Week 8 opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers. Rutgers began the year with three wins, claiming close wins on the road against Boston College and Temple with a blowout home win against Wagner.

But the start of Big Ten play signaled a downfall for the Scarlet Knights, particularly as an offense. In three consecutive losses against Iowa, No. 2 Ohio State and Nebraska, Rutgers' offense generated 33 combined points. After a 14-13 home loss to Nebraska, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano fired offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Schiano said one of their advantages against Indiana having a level of unknown as an offense coming off a bye week, but he expects a tough matchup against the Indiana defense.

"Coach Allen is a tremendous defensive coach," Schiano said. "I followed him when he was an assistant defensive coordinator. They play really, really hard. I've read where they're concerned about their tackling, but I look at them and they're a very physical team. I know when it's your team, you look at the issues differently. They have to guys that were all-Big Ten level performers. Sounds like they're going to get one of them back in the secondary. Sounds like the linebacker will not be able to play, just by my reading into it. They're a good defensive team. They play a lot of people. They rotate up front. They do some things that are unique in the coverage structure that they run. It's just not stuff you see every week, so really not the best when you changed offensive coordinators. You just have to be able to adapt to them, so that's what we'll do."

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano leads the Scarlet Knights football team onto the field before a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Along with the coaching change, Rutgers' uncertainty at quarterback presents plenty of unknown factors before the Hoosiers arrive in Piscataway for Saturday's game. Sophomore Evan Simon has taken the majority of snaps at quarterback, completing 71-of-122 passes for 740 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. Senior Noah Vedral started all 13 games for Rutgers last season, and he returned from injury in Week 6 against Nebraska to complete 6-of-15 passes for 133 yards. Simon played against Nebraska, too, but threw three interceptions. Sophomore Gavin Wimsatt has also appeared in three games at quarterback. He was ruled out with a lower-body injury against Nebraska, but Schiano said he is doing better and practiced last week. Rutgers hasn't revealed the starter against Indiana.

"I think we're going to have all three quarterbacks at our disposal. I think Gavin improved quite a bit. He practiced last week. Noah's hand is getting stronger by the day. It's not all the way back, but it's getting there. And Evan, although a little bruised up from playing a couple games, I think last week served him well to heal up. So I think we'll have our full quarterback pool."

On the other side of the ball, Rutgers' defense has allowed 22 points per game, which ranks seventh in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights have been especially effective stopping the run, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game in the Big Ten at 91.7. On Monday, Schiano shared his thoughts on the challenges of facing Indiana's fast-paced offense.

"They're the fastest tempo team in the country," Schiano said. "They run more plays than any other team in the country. So we are going to have to get back, get aligned, get the call and get our cleats in the ground because otherwise they catch you off balance, and they've don that to several people. You know, oftentimes, they film isn't ready to go they go so fast. Literally, they want to snap it with 32 seconds on the clock. So to be able to run more plays than any team in America, that says something. I think they can throw the ball around pretty good. Then they get you on some run things that you're not, maybe your feet aren't quite as set and they catch you and they've clipped off some good ones."

Related stories on Indiana football: