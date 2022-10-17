ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
Irish Gala to benefit the H.A.R.P. Museum

The Irish Cultural Center is celebrating two hundred years of the Irish in Utica with a dinner Gala. The Irish Cultural Center is celebrating two hundred years of the Irish in Utica with a dinner Gala.
Extraordinary Talent: Olivia and Gia Murray

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ll do a double take when you meet these Extraordinary Talents of the week. Sisters from Baldwinsville who describe their dancing as upbeat and loud. They call themselves the tag team Olivia and Gia Murray, 12-year-old twins who love to tap. The sisters dance most days at Tawn Marie’s studio in […]
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years

An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
Hemstrought's in-house bread is back

UTICA, N.Y. -- For the first time in many years Hemstrought’s, famous for their half-moons, will be baking bread in-house again. Hemstrought's bread, once a local household staple, is back. At one time, there were 11 locations but the company sold. They closed stores and then sold again. But, the 100 year old recipe box has remained for a century now! The box contained recipes sating back to 1923.
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship

Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
New additions coming to Lights on the Lake

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Despite Halloween being two weeks away, Onondaga County is already preparing for the Christmas season. County leaders joined Galaxy Media on Wednesday to announce what’s ahead for the 33rd season of Lights on the Lake. CNY Central is a media partner for this annual event...
Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. ‒ The Utica Center for Development (UCD) will be hosting a Veterans Day Comedy Show on Saturday, Nov. 12. Featuring the Big and Tall Comedy Tour, the show will be held at the Delta by Marriott Hotel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Utica Curling Club providing classes

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Curling Club will be providing a Curling School for anyone who would like to learn how to play the sport. The school will provide information and on ice instruction regarding delivery, sweeping, strategy, rules and etiquette. No experience in necessary and all equipment is provided. All participants need to bring is a pair of sneakers and warm, loose clothing.
"Halloween Fun Days" in Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. – The Great Swamp Conservancy is hosting ”Halloween Fun Days” Saturday and Sunday. The event is indoors and non-scary, so if you have little ones this is the perfect place for some festive Halloween fun. There will be themed “rooms” with activities, games, crafts and candy. There Will also be a magician on both days as well as themed food and refreshments at the café.
Food drive for The Utica Food Pantry has begun

UTICA, N.Y. – A food drive for The Utica Food Pantry is being held from Oct. 17 until Nov. 15. Anyone who wants to donate should drop off canned and non-perishable items at one of many locations including, Wisk Baking Company, Utica Hemp Co., Rocking Horse Tattoo, Music and More Records, Big Apple Music and Joeys @307.
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
A Syracuse clinic for women closes. Now what?

An information vacuum in local communities of color and the overturning of Roe v. Wade has increased disinformation on women’s reproductive health. When Syracuse Family Planning Services announced it would close, it garnered a single mention in the local news. The shutdown, Syracuse.com’s James Mulder wrote, “could leave more...
