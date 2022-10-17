Read full article on original website
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
Irish Gala to benefit the H.A.R.P. Museum
The Irish Cultural Center is celebrating two hundred years of the Irish in Utica with a dinner Gala. The Irish Cultural Center is celebrating two hundred years of the Irish in Utica with a dinner Gala.
Holy Nostalgia! Which ’90s Nickelodeon Star Was Just Spotted in Central NY?
If you grew up in the '90s, or had a child who did, chances are your TV was tuned to Nickelodeon more than a few times a week. And one personality that was frequently showcased on multiple shows was recently spotted in Syracuse. But before we tell you who it...
Extraordinary Talent: Olivia and Gia Murray
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ll do a double take when you meet these Extraordinary Talents of the week. Sisters from Baldwinsville who describe their dancing as upbeat and loud. They call themselves the tag team Olivia and Gia Murray, 12-year-old twins who love to tap. The sisters dance most days at Tawn Marie’s studio in […]
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
Bobbie Long, wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, dies after health battle
Bobbie Long, the wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, has died after a health battle that he shared with the Central New York community. She was 62. “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House, Inc.,” 93Q (WNTQ-FM) announced Wednesday. “Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years
An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
Hemstrought's in-house bread is back
UTICA, N.Y. -- For the first time in many years Hemstrought’s, famous for their half-moons, will be baking bread in-house again. Hemstrought's bread, once a local household staple, is back. At one time, there were 11 locations but the company sold. They closed stores and then sold again. But, the 100 year old recipe box has remained for a century now! The box contained recipes sating back to 1923.
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship
Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
50 Forward in Verona Beach unveils renovated courts for tennis, pickleball
VERONA, N.Y. – A ribbon cutting was held at 50 Forward Verona Beach Wednesday, for the grand opening of improved pickle ball and tennis courts. 50 Forward Mohawk Valley received a grant for $30,000 from the Gorman Foundation, to bring the outdoor courts back to life, at the Verona Beach site.
New additions coming to Lights on the Lake
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Despite Halloween being two weeks away, Onondaga County is already preparing for the Christmas season. County leaders joined Galaxy Media on Wednesday to announce what’s ahead for the 33rd season of Lights on the Lake. CNY Central is a media partner for this annual event...
Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. ‒ The Utica Center for Development (UCD) will be hosting a Veterans Day Comedy Show on Saturday, Nov. 12. Featuring the Big and Tall Comedy Tour, the show will be held at the Delta by Marriott Hotel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
East Syracuse home cookie business Salt City Sugar shows attention to detail
EAST SYRACUSE — Back when Sarah Germain was involved in the news business, it tended to be unpredictable what slate of stories would come her way day to day. But […]
Utica Curling Club providing classes
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Curling Club will be providing a Curling School for anyone who would like to learn how to play the sport. The school will provide information and on ice instruction regarding delivery, sweeping, strategy, rules and etiquette. No experience in necessary and all equipment is provided. All participants need to bring is a pair of sneakers and warm, loose clothing.
"Halloween Fun Days" in Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. – The Great Swamp Conservancy is hosting ”Halloween Fun Days” Saturday and Sunday. The event is indoors and non-scary, so if you have little ones this is the perfect place for some festive Halloween fun. There will be themed “rooms” with activities, games, crafts and candy. There Will also be a magician on both days as well as themed food and refreshments at the café.
Coats for women, girls available at Utica Rescue Mission giveaway event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a coat giveaway for women and young girls on Thursday at its West Street location. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be coats, hoodies, hats and gloves available, but limited to one...
Food drive for The Utica Food Pantry has begun
UTICA, N.Y. – A food drive for The Utica Food Pantry is being held from Oct. 17 until Nov. 15. Anyone who wants to donate should drop off canned and non-perishable items at one of many locations including, Wisk Baking Company, Utica Hemp Co., Rocking Horse Tattoo, Music and More Records, Big Apple Music and Joeys @307.
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
thenewshouse.com
A Syracuse clinic for women closes. Now what?
An information vacuum in local communities of color and the overturning of Roe v. Wade has increased disinformation on women’s reproductive health. When Syracuse Family Planning Services announced it would close, it garnered a single mention in the local news. The shutdown, Syracuse.com’s James Mulder wrote, “could leave more...
