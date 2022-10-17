Read full article on original website
Is Toyota Launching a New Compact Truck to Compete With the Ford Maverick?
Will the compact truck market expand with a new Toyota model? Some rumors suggest a competitor for the Ford Maverick. The post Is Toyota Launching a New Compact Truck to Compete With the Ford Maverick? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Honda Passport: Midsize SUV Showdown!
Take a look at this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Honda Passport comparison and find out the advantages of each midsize SUV. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Honda Passport: Midsize SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China
At least 17 people were burned alive after an inferno ripped through a restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China. It started at about 12.40pm local time in the Hongyu Xiaoyoubing People's Restaurant in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. According to China's state television channel CCTV, customers were inside...
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Gizmodo
23-Year-Old 'Crypto King' Has Luxury Cars Seized After $35 Million of Investor Money Vanishes
Five luxury cars, including two BMWs, two McLarens, and a Lamborghini, have been seized from 23-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-described “crypto king” of Canada, during bankruptcy proceedings according to a new report from the CBC. But those cars are only worth a fraction of the $35 million that Pleterski allegedly took from investors who thought he’d make them rich in the cryptocurrency market, and it’s not clear whether they’ll ever see their money again.
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
Horror details after 3 killed at world’s largest indoor amusement park when Mindbender rollercoaster crashed at 60mph
THE sole survivor of a rollercoaster crash has spoken out about the tragic day when the car crashed at 60 mph and killed three people. Rod Chayko is now in his early 60s, but 30 years after his accident at the world's largest indoor amusement park, he still "think[s] about it every day."
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
historynet.com
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
allthatsinteresting.com
$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled
The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
Jalopnik
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
studyfinds.org
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
