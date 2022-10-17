ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis

RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Halftime Report: Takeaways From Suns vs Mavericks

The first half has come to a close as the Phoenix Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks 62-45 at halftime. Here are some key takeaways from the game so far before heading into second half play. Deandre Ayton Foul Trouble:. Deandre Ayton picked up his third foul at the 8 minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns

As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Stun Dallas Mavericks 107-105

This was one for the books for the Phoenix Suns in their season-opener on Wednesday night. In a game that seemed widely decided during the first half, the Suns showed incredible determination to fight back against the Dallas Mavericks, stunning their rival with a 107-105 victory. First Half: Suns Down...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy