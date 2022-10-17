Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: Phoenix Suns don't sign Cam Johnson to rookie extension, will be restricted free agent
No rookie extension for Cam Johnson. ESPN reported Johnson didn't receive a rookie extension from the Phoenix Suns as the two sides had until 3 p.m. Monday to agree on a deal. Johnson will now be a restricted free agent going into free agency next summer. He's in the final year of a four-year deal.
Suns’ Devin Booker pulls up to season opener in ’58 Chevy
Suns star Devin Booker caught attention for pulling up to Phoenix’s season opener at Footprint Center Wednesday in a pink 1958 Chevy convertible. “[1958], man, that’s the year,” Booker said to a cameraman while walking up. Booker has quite the car collection, with classics such as the...
Suns update: Jae Crowder put on inactive list going into season opener
The Phoenix Suns have put power forward Jae Crowder on their inactive list as NBA teams had to submit their opening day rosters by 2 p.m. Monday. The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday. Crowder and the Suns "mutually agreed" he wouldn't attend training camp as Phoenix has been looking to...
Yardbarker
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis
RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
Suns HC Monty Williams Confirms Team is Nearly at Full Health
On Monday, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams confirmed the team would have nearly everybody ready to go for Wednesday's season opener.
Draymond Green’s defense outright disrespects Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
It’s going to take time for the Los Angeles Lakers roster to gel, so their opening night matchup against the Golden State Warriors represented a steep challenge. Surely enough, the Lakers played from behind throughout the game and were ultimately out-classed in the fourth quarter en route to a 123-109 loss.
After a quiet offseason, where do the Memphis Grizzlies stand in a loaded Western Conference?
The element of surprise is gone. Moderate Memphis Grizzlies expectations are no longer. Lengthy regular-season win streaks and Ja Morant highlight dunks won’t be what define this season. Dorothy can click her slippers three times but, as long as that yellow brick road doesn’t lead to the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the goal won’t be met.
Yardbarker
Halftime Report: Takeaways From Suns vs Mavericks
The first half has come to a close as the Phoenix Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks 62-45 at halftime. Here are some key takeaways from the game so far before heading into second half play. Deandre Ayton Foul Trouble:. Deandre Ayton picked up his third foul at the 8 minute...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"
The Dallas Mavericks just blew a 22-point lead on the home court of their biggest rivals currently to open their 2022-23 season. As the Mavs faced the Phoenix Suns, many expected the Mavs to pull out another statement win after eliminating the Suns from the 2022 Playoffs. While the Mavericks...
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns
As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
Phoenix Suns looking to avenge Game 7 flop against Dallas Mavericks in season opener
Finally. The Phoenix Suns will get a chance to pay back the Dallas Mavericks for eliminating them from the playoffs last season as the two teams meet for their season opener Wednesday at Footprint Center. “It’s adding fuel to the fire,” Suns forward Cam Johnson said. “As competitors, we do everything to get fuel to...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Stun Dallas Mavericks 107-105
This was one for the books for the Phoenix Suns in their season-opener on Wednesday night. In a game that seemed widely decided during the first half, the Suns showed incredible determination to fight back against the Dallas Mavericks, stunning their rival with a 107-105 victory. First Half: Suns Down...
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies will open their NBA season with a Wednesday night matchup in the music city. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Knicks-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York Knicks...
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets look to get the year started off right as they head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in the opening game of the 2022-2023 season.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: live updates from NBA opening night
The NBA season has arrived. The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their quest at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on ESPN. Last season's success has the Grizzlies primed to make a statement in front of a national audience, but they'll be short-handed. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green are both our recovering from surgeries,...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0