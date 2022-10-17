ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Kiwanis Club Announces New President

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ym5c2_0icnK0DL00

Several awards were presented to Kiwanian members

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Kiwanis Club has a new president following a changing-of-the-guard dinner recently.

Dan Chinn was installed as the club’s new president at the annual installation/awards banquet. He succeeds E.J. Rossi. The club’s year runs from October to September. Taking the gavel, Chinn told the members he was looking forward to being involved in a leadership role with the club.

But before Rossi turned the reins over to Chinn, he said the club has worked to normalize its many programs as the pandemic slips slowly into the past. Rossi said he was grateful to have had a part in the leadership of the club. He additionally pointed out the club was able to award scholarships to local graduating seniors, carry off its 11th annual Winemaker dinner that resulted in a $20,000 donation to Parents for Joy, completely rebuild the kitchen at the senior center and Kiwanis Hall, and swear in 10 new members, making the organization one of the largest service clubs in the city.

Kiwanis was chartered here in 1969.

The outgoing president presented several awards to a number of Kiwanians.

Mike Schneider was named Kiwanian of the Year.

“In a year when we were still trying to transition between in-person and online, Mike made that awkward transition seamless,” Rossi said. “Mike not only keeps our technology running and up to date, he manages our website and calendar so fluidly that you would assume we are paying a company to do it.”

Mike was also honored for his participation in a number of club and community projects.

The Rookie of the Year Award went to Trudy Meyer.

“Trudy was instrumental in all three of the Winemaker’s events this year by securing sponsorships, communicating with stakeholders, and keeping everyone together as we tried new endeavors,” Rossi said. “In all that you have done this year, it is amazing to think that this was your rookie year.”

Past President Tom O’Malley was presented with a Distinguished Service Award.

“Coming off their year as president most people would take it easy, maybe even enjoy a little rest, but Tom did not do that. In the midst of the toughest family situation they have faced so far, he continued to lead and serve his Kiwanis Family too,” Rossi said.

Tom was a major fundraiser by himself for the annual Winemaker event, collecting $20,000 in donations to the club.

“Tom, in a year when everyone would have been happy to see you survive, we are incredibly thankful that you went above and beyond, and I am happy to award you with the Distinguished Service Award,” Rossi concluded.

A prestigious George F. Hixson Fellowship went to Glen Casey. Casey has led a number of public service projects, including building a new kitchen for the senior center.

“Glen, for your significant generosity and impact to our club and community, I am honored to recognize you with the Hixon Fellowship Award,” Rossi told the club members gathered at Kiwanis Hall.

One of the highest awards in the three-state region of Kiwanis International is the William A. Dunlap Fellowship. It isn’t given every year.

This year’s winner is Albert Almodova. He has received it in prior years and now is a gold star fellow. He is a past president, works on many barbecues and helps with the Key Club, transporting the high school Key Clubbers up and down the state, taking them to conventions and even to work on the Rose Parade float.

“You name it and he is there,” Rossi said of Almodova’s service.

High school teacher Jennifer Neiswanger was presented with a Youth Leadership Award. This high school Spanish teacher has been the faculty adviser to Key Club for the last nine years. Not only does she advise the high schoolers, she takes a group students to a foreign country.

“We couldn’t ask for a more loving and giving person to be our Key Club adviser, Rossi opined.

Key Club member Sasha Oquendo received a Youth Service Award. She has been a member since she was a freshman. She is the current president. Oquendo is also in the Earth Club, Model United Nations Club, and what Rossi described as an amazing student, carrying a 4.57 grade point average.

Rossi thanked her for “your work, dedication, and leadership to your Key Club and to your community.”

A non-club member, local printer Joe Nutile, was presented with a Community Service Award. This award goes to those citizens who help local nonprofits do what they do. Nutile owns Color Craft. He has printed

many programs, rack cards, posters, and even the order tags Kiwanians use at the Mid-State Fair. He many times has done that printing for free or heavily discounted.

Rossi said, “Thank you, Joe and your Color Craft company for your many years of helping us succeed in our goals of community service.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msaJE_0icnK0DL00

Comments / 0

Related
Lompoc Record

6 candidates vie for one Lompoc Unified school board seat

Six Lompoc school board candidates are vying for the only at-large seat open in the Nov. 8 General Election including incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones, who is seeking a second term. The at-large seat up for grabs is a short-term post made vacant by former Lompoc Unified School District Board President Bill...
LOMPOC, CA
The Atascadero News

Cynthia Sewell 1939-2022

Our precious mother, Cynthia “Cindy” Marie (Stahl) Sewell, went home to her heavenly Father on October 17, at 83 years of age, in Templeton, California. Cynthia was born October 5, 1939, the third child of John H Stahl Sr and Ella (Meyer) Stahl in San Antonio, Texas. Her beloved husband, Gerald Sewell, and her brothers, David Stahl, John H Stahl Jr, and Louis Stahl, preceded her in death. She is survived by her two daughters, Gerie Leibelt (Jack Leibelt) and Sabrina Kruse (Doug Kruse), and grandchildren, Logan Kruger, Carra (Kruse) Tien (Aaron Tien), and Zackery Kruse.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
ATASCADERO, CA
kcbx.org

A New Life Rises - Bob's Well Bread

After a satisfying and successful 32 years in the entertainment industry, Bob Oswaks found himself in an unexpected career transition. With an interest in the therapeutic benefits of baking, encouragement from some influential friends and a love for the Santa Ynez Valley - Bob's Well Bread of Los Alamos was born. Tune in Tuesday at 2 p (pst) to KCBX.ORG for an inspiring conversation about the joy of discovering new talents, paths and lives.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
The Atascadero News

Office Spaces Available in Bridgeworks Coworking Space:

ATASCADERO — Responding to market demand, the Atascadero Chamber constructed additional office spaces; only three private offices remain available to lease. Bridgeworks Coworking matches business startups, entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and people seeking a professional work environment with an office setting and a collection of amenities. “Reservations for Bridgeworks are...
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 5-9

Molly Jane Keulen, age 44, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9. Paul Evan Elving, age 60, of Nipomo, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Ismael Calderon, age 62, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy