Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Related
Seton Hall planning to break ground on new basketball practice facility in May: ‘It’s going to be a big deal for us’
NEW YORK -- Seton Hall is planning to break ground on its new basketball practice facility in May, athletic director Bryan Felt told NJ Advance Media. “It’s coming along great,” Felt said at Big East media day this week at Madison Square Garden. “We are hopeful to break ground in May of next year. Our fundraising efforts continue and that’s kind of what’s dictating the timeline. We should be in a really good place and be able to break ground in May.”
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
Shaheen Holloway eyes lofty goals for Seton Hall: ‘I want to get to the Final Four with this team’
NEW YORK -- Shaheen Holloway led Saint Peter’s on a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament a year ago, but he has even loftier goals now that he’s back home at Seton Hall. “When you get the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament...
njbmagazine.com
NJ Jackals Moving to Historic Paterson Ballpark
In an age when sports teams are fleeing from the city to the suburbs, the New Jersey Jackals are going in the opposite direction. The Frontier League team will shift next spring from Yogi Berra Stadium, a Little Falls ballpark just below the campus of Montclair State University, to Hinchliffe Stadium, former home of the New York Black Yankees, New York Cubans, the Newark Eagles, and the 1933 Negro Leagues All-Star Game.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central through Week 7
Since the name Kicks and Sticks seems to be cornered by retailers and training facilities catering to the soccer-lacrosse-hockey crowd, Selbin Sabio of Edison may want to consider a different brand name for his rather unique skill set. The senior is second in the state on made conversion kicks, or...
Montclair football stuns Ridgewood on the road, earns state tournament playoff bid
Montclair got that big victory that had eluded the team for the last few weeks on Friday night. Still feeling the sting from a last-minute loss the previous week at Irvington (22-21, Oct. 7), the Mounties sought an upset of the one-loss Ridgewood team — and got it, 17-10, assuring themselves a state playoff bid.
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
goleader.com
A Look at PILOTS and What They Mean For Westfield
WESTFIELD — At the last meeting of the Westfield governing body, Mayor Shelley Brindle and Councilman Mark LoGrippo aired their differences of opinion in regards to a proposed, multi-faceted redevelopment project by HBC|Streetworks that could change the face of the downtown community for decades to come. The conversation began...
Barstool's Portnoy Notes 'Good Crust' At Central Jersey Pizzeria
Recooked pizza got the attention of Barstool CEO's Dave Portnoy in a recent trip to Central Jersey.Portnoy reviewed a slice of reheated pizza at L & L Pizza & Pasta in Metuchen. By recooked he meant a cooked pizza placed back in a hot oven to warm up for about five minutes. Po…
New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you
In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country. Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month. You may...
NJ needed a new ice-skating rink and it’s coming
Winter in NJ just got a little more exciting as news of a brand new ice-skating rink in Union just surfaced. The state of NJ will be giving an $8 million dollar check to Warinanco Sports Center this week, which will fund this brand-new ice-skating rink in Union County. The...
jerseysbest.com
2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Montclair
Why be one in a million when you can be one in 7 million? Just ask Jason Gleason, executive director of the Montclair Center Business Improvement District. “We average between 475,000 to 590,000 visits to our district monthly, and 6.3 million in the last 12 months. As we officially roll out of COVID — fingers crossed — we expect to ramp up to roughly 7 million in 2023!” Gleason predicted. “With a robust programming and festival schedule, world-class dining and business mix, exceptional concert venues, theatres, museums and galleries, and killer boutique hotels, we don’t see that as an unrealistic expectation.”
Wagyu beef burger restaurant opens its first NJ location
Kings of Kobe, a burger restaurant that uses American Wagyu beef in its burgers and hot dogs, has opened its first New Jersey location in Jersey City. Wagyu beef refers to specific breeds of cattle that were first raised in Japan. They were later imported and, in some cases, crossbred in the U.S. Kobe refers to beef made from a particular strain of those cattle. The Wagyu served at Kings of Kobe is raised domestically.
Sopranos’ landmark could be torn down in Belleville, NJ
As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Restaurant entrepreneur from Brooklyn brings his flavor to Communipaw Avenue
A new healthy food cafe, Nûrish JC, had a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after opening its doors in Jersey City. The cafe’s concept, which first launched in Brooklyn in 2020, comes from entrepreneur Elijah M. Bah, who immigrated to New York City from Africa as a child and began his food industry career as a teen, working at various shops.
New Jersey Monthly
The Forgotten Genius of Edward Bowser Jr., One of New Jersey’s First Black Architects
East Orange architect Edward Bowser Jr. is not widely recognized, but his buildings are hard to forget. Their glass walls, flat roofs and minimalist design stand apart and invite comparisons to Frank Lloyd Wright. That makes sense, given that he apprenticed with the preeminent architect of his time, Le Corbusier,...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
Newark peace activists call women’s killers ‘no better than the Klan’
Newark peace activists rallied Wednesday night outside a laundromat where a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot earlier this month, decrying what they believe was black-on-black violence and comparing her killer or killers and others to the Ku Klux Klan. “You will never be forgiven for killing good people,” said Sharif...
Den of Geek
The Watcher Theories Ranked: Who Is The Watcher?
This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Ryan Murphy’s latest show takes on a real case – that of the Broaddus family who bought a house in Westfield, New Jersey in 2014 and subsequently began receiving highly strange and threatening letters signed off by someone calling themself The Watcher. Murphy’s show explores various possibilities as to who might have sent the letters, some based more in fact than others. So which is the most plausible? To consider that, let’s first look at the evidence.
Comments / 0