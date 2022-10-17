ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

NJ.com

Seton Hall planning to break ground on new basketball practice facility in May: ‘It’s going to be a big deal for us’

NEW YORK -- Seton Hall is planning to break ground on its new basketball practice facility in May, athletic director Bryan Felt told NJ Advance Media. “It’s coming along great,” Felt said at Big East media day this week at Madison Square Garden. “We are hopeful to break ground in May of next year. Our fundraising efforts continue and that’s kind of what’s dictating the timeline. We should be in a really good place and be able to break ground in May.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year

NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
njbmagazine.com

NJ Jackals Moving to Historic Paterson Ballpark

In an age when sports teams are fleeing from the city to the suburbs, the New Jersey Jackals are going in the opposite direction. The Frontier League team will shift next spring from Yogi Berra Stadium, a Little Falls ballpark just below the campus of Montclair State University, to Hinchliffe Stadium, former home of the New York Black Yankees, New York Cubans, the Newark Eagles, and the 1933 Negro Leagues All-Star Game.
PATERSON, NJ
Beach Radio

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
goleader.com

A Look at PILOTS and What They Mean For Westfield

WESTFIELD — At the last meeting of the Westfield governing body, Mayor Shelley Brindle and Councilman Mark LoGrippo aired their differences of opinion in regards to a proposed, multi-faceted redevelopment project by HBC|Streetworks that could change the face of the downtown community for decades to come. The conversation began...
WESTFIELD, NJ
jerseysbest.com

2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Montclair

Why be one in a million when you can be one in 7 million? Just ask Jason Gleason, executive director of the Montclair Center Business Improvement District. “We average between 475,000 to 590,000 visits to our district monthly, and 6.3 million in the last 12 months. As we officially roll out of COVID — fingers crossed — we expect to ramp up to roughly 7 million in 2023!” Gleason predicted. “With a robust programming and festival schedule, world-class dining and business mix, exceptional concert venues, theatres, museums and galleries, and killer boutique hotels, we don’t see that as an unrealistic expectation.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wagyu beef burger restaurant opens its first NJ location

Kings of Kobe, a burger restaurant that uses American Wagyu beef in its burgers and hot dogs, has opened its first New Jersey location in Jersey City. Wagyu beef refers to specific breeds of cattle that were first raised in Japan. They were later imported and, in some cases, crossbred in the U.S. Kobe refers to beef made from a particular strain of those cattle. The Wagyu served at Kings of Kobe is raised domestically.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Sopranos’ landmark could be torn down in Belleville, NJ

As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Den of Geek

The Watcher Theories Ranked: Who Is The Watcher?

This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Ryan Murphy’s latest show takes on a real case – that of the Broaddus family who bought a house in Westfield, New Jersey in 2014 and subsequently began receiving highly strange and threatening letters signed off by someone calling themself The Watcher. Murphy’s show explores various possibilities as to who might have sent the letters, some based more in fact than others. So which is the most plausible? To consider that, let’s first look at the evidence.
WESTFIELD, NJ

