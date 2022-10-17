ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 8 2022

Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 28th at home vs. Laramie at 6pm. Big Horn’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 28st at home vs. Mountain View at 1pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 28th at home vs. Cokeville (Start time...
Wyoming High School Football Playoff Brackets 2022

Forty teams are going after one of five state championship trophies. Thunder Basin/Cheyenne Central winner vs. Laramie/Sheridan winner – TBA. Campbell County/Natrona winner vs. Rock Springs/Cheyenne East winner – TBA. Championship:. TBA vs. TBA – Saturday, November 12th at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie – 4pm.
