Read full article on original website
Related
sheridanwyoming.com
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 8 2022
Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 28th at home vs. Laramie at 6pm. Big Horn’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 28st at home vs. Mountain View at 1pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 28th at home vs. Cokeville (Start time...
sheridanwyoming.com
Wyoming High School Football Playoff Brackets 2022
Forty teams are going after one of five state championship trophies. Thunder Basin/Cheyenne Central winner vs. Laramie/Sheridan winner – TBA. Campbell County/Natrona winner vs. Rock Springs/Cheyenne East winner – TBA. Championship:. TBA vs. TBA – Saturday, November 12th at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie – 4pm.
sheridanwyoming.com
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 8 2022
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 8 2022. It’s the final week of the 2022 regular season, and since the 3 Sheridan County teams have their playoff spots locked in, there’s nothing on the line this week as far as the playoffs are concerned.
Comments / 0