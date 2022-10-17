ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

Yankees fans take the streets and aim f-bombs at Jose Altuve (Video)

Yankees fans took to the streets after beating the Guardians in Game 5, and had some fun at Jose Altuve’s expense before the Astros series. The sign-stealing scandal continues to cast a shadow on the Astros success, even five years later. While several members of that 2017 team have since come out and defended Jose Altuve, stating that the All-Star second baseman was vehemently against their cheating system, he will always be associated with that tainted World Series trophy.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Yankees make three changes to ALCS roster, removing Aaron Hicks, who suffered a crushing knee injury during New York's impressive win over Cleveland which sent the Bronx crazy

The New York Yankees made three changes to their American League Championship Series roster on Wednesday, including removing injured outfielder Aaron Hicks. The Yankees added right-hander Frankie Montas, infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Greg Weissert. Hicks is out for the rest of the postseason and beyond after injuring his knee...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'We want Houston' | Yankees fans, players sound off ahead of the ALCS

HOUSTON — There wasn't a lot of postseason drama Tuesday night as the New York Yankees celebrated their ALDS series win over the Cleveland Guardians. Fans and players celebrated in the Bronx after the Yankees punched their ticket and hopped on a flight to face the Houston Astros. Now, Game 1 of the ALCS looms with a rested and ready 'Stros squad and ace Justin Verlander set to take the mound.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Win the ALDS one day and play the ALCS the next: Has it happened before?

HOUSTON — Hold the champagne. They have a plane to catch. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story. The winner of the American League Division Series on Tuesday - either the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians as Monday's Game 5 was postponed due to rain - will have to get to Houston as soon as possible to begin the American League Championship Series on Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game

Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
NEW YORK STATE

