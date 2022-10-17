Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees fans take the streets and aim f-bombs at Jose Altuve (Video)
Yankees fans took to the streets after beating the Guardians in Game 5, and had some fun at Jose Altuve’s expense before the Astros series. The sign-stealing scandal continues to cast a shadow on the Astros success, even five years later. While several members of that 2017 team have since come out and defended Jose Altuve, stating that the All-Star second baseman was vehemently against their cheating system, he will always be associated with that tainted World Series trophy.
Yankees’ possible changes going into ALCS Game 2 | Sit Josh Donaldson?
HOUSTON — Chalk it up to a grueling five-game ALDS victory over the Guardians backing into a next-day matchup with the top-seeded Astros in the ALCS. Chalk it up to Justin Verlander doing Justin Verlander things, striking out 11 in six innings, and the Houston bullpen being its usual dominant self.
WTOL-TV
Cleveland Guardians' playoff ride ends with 5-1 loss to New York Yankees in Game 5 of ALDS
THE BRONX, N.Y. — The Guardians' magic carpet ride has come to an end. Some will say they were just out of gas, others will point to some questionable decisions. Still others will claim the moment was "just to big for them." Regardless, Cleveland has been eliminated from the...
Yankees make three changes to ALCS roster, removing Aaron Hicks, who suffered a crushing knee injury during New York's impressive win over Cleveland which sent the Bronx crazy
The New York Yankees made three changes to their American League Championship Series roster on Wednesday, including removing injured outfielder Aaron Hicks. The Yankees added right-hander Frankie Montas, infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Greg Weissert. Hicks is out for the rest of the postseason and beyond after injuring his knee...
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
'We want Houston' | Yankees fans, players sound off ahead of the ALCS
HOUSTON — There wasn't a lot of postseason drama Tuesday night as the New York Yankees celebrated their ALDS series win over the Cleveland Guardians. Fans and players celebrated in the Bronx after the Yankees punched their ticket and hopped on a flight to face the Houston Astros. Now, Game 1 of the ALCS looms with a rested and ready 'Stros squad and ace Justin Verlander set to take the mound.
KHOU
Win the ALDS one day and play the ALCS the next: Has it happened before?
HOUSTON — Hold the champagne. They have a plane to catch. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story. The winner of the American League Division Series on Tuesday - either the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians as Monday's Game 5 was postponed due to rain - will have to get to Houston as soon as possible to begin the American League Championship Series on Wednesday.
Sporting News
How many World Series have the Yankees won? History of New York's Fall Classic appearances
The Yankees are back in the ALCS, and it's against an all-too-familiar opponent. After a grueling battle against the Guardians in the ALDS, they're taking on a rested Astros team. This will be the third time in six years they've seen Houston in the championship series. For Yankee fans, however,...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game
Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
