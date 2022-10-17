Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man sent to prison for firing into apartment, killing young girl, AG says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Upstate man who shot into an apartment, killing an 8-year-old girl, is headed to prison, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Donald Martin, III, 20, was 15 years old when he fired multiple gunshots into an apartment on Buford Street in Gaffney on Aug. 20, 2017, according to Wilson.
douglasnow.com
South Carolina woman pleads guilty to Nicholls arson
A 49-year-old woman from South Carolina, Samantha Jackson Pincus, has pleaded guilty as a first offender on charges of burglary and arson in connection to a Nicholls residential fire in 2021. Last year, officials with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commission reported that Pincus and two other individuals, Atmath Wright...
abcnews4.com
Woman points gun at driver during road rage is arrested: CPD
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman who pointed a handgun at another driver in the area of Glenn McConnell Parkway and Paul Cantrell Boulevard was arrested by officers on Monday, October 17th. Police said the victim described a black female with a head scarf who pointed a gun...
Should a man convicted of murder in High Point be paroled? North Carolina wants to know
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – A man convicted in Guilford County of killing his brother-in-law for cash, a crime that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode, could be the next inmate released from prison in North Carolina. But this time the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing […]
abcnews4.com
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets inked, say police
HIGHLAND, N.Y. (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on Oct. 4. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing...
abcnews4.com
Family of Carlos Dunlap Sr. claims Advance Auto Parts contributed to fatal crash: Lawsuit
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The family of Carlos Dunlap Sr. has filed a lawsuit against Advance Auto Parts for selling unsafe window tints to the driver who struck and killed him, court records show. Carlos Dunlap Sr., father of NFL star Carlos Dunlap, was fatally struck by a...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina state officials warn of increased deer-vehicle collisions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) reported much more deer-vehicle collisions in the past year than usual and warns drivers of deer on state roads. Officials say drivers in the state should be cautious of roaming white-tailed deer throughout the year, but especially...
abcnews4.com
SC schools to temporarily accept federal immunization records for military children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina schools can now accept federal immunization records for military children, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday. The temporary authorization allows schools to accept a signed DD-2766C form as immunization proof, removing a previous barrier military families had...
WJCL
School District: Georgia bus driver arrested for DUI, with students on the bus
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence while driving their afternoon route with students on the bus. According to the Wayne County School district, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and there were two students on the bus. 2 Mega Millions...
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
SC governor suspends councilman in Sumter County town after indictment
MAYESVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a councilman in the Sumter County town of Mayesville after the councilman's indictment on charges he threated the mayor. McMaster issued an executive order Monday temporarily removing Terence Wilson from the Mayesville Town Council. The move came after the...
South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court
PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
Washington Examiner
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
FOX Carolina
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
wpde.com
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
WJCL
Officials: 2 South Carolina troopers injured in traffic stop hit-and-run crash
Two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street around 2 a.m. The sheriff's office said the troopers were hit by a car during a traffic stop. According to...
WLOS.com
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
