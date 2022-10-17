ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
douglasnow.com

South Carolina woman pleads guilty to Nicholls arson

A 49-year-old woman from South Carolina, Samantha Jackson Pincus, has pleaded guilty as a first offender on charges of burglary and arson in connection to a Nicholls residential fire in 2021. Last year, officials with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commission reported that Pincus and two other individuals, Atmath Wright...
NICHOLLS, GA
abcnews4.com

Woman points gun at driver during road rage is arrested: CPD

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman who pointed a handgun at another driver in the area of Glenn McConnell Parkway and Paul Cantrell Boulevard was arrested by officers on Monday, October 17th. Police said the victim described a black female with a head scarf who pointed a gun...
abcnews4.com

Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets inked, say police

HIGHLAND, N.Y. (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on Oct. 4. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing...
LLOYD, NY
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court

PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking

LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLOS.com

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

